Sometimes it takes courage to be yourself.

Embrin Davis painted a rainbow on their forehead and carried a cardboard sign that read "Trans People are People Too!" to Wednesday's walkout at Bettendorf High School.

An 18-year-old senior at Bettendorf High School, Davis was one of about 50 students from the school who participated in a statewide walkout to recognize the rights of Iowa's LGBTQ+ youth.

The "We Say Gay" walkout was spearheaded by the Iowa Queer Student Alliance, a youth political group that aims to fight back against what it considers harmful LGBTQ+ legislation.

Davis uses they/them pronouns and identifies, they explained, as "non-binary on the transpectrum."

"I chose the name Embrin, because it had part of my dead name, Emily," Davis said. "The 'brin' portion of my name is Japanese. And the two together sound a little like ember.

"I like the sound of ember. I want to be the spark for someone else's courage to be themself. I would like to give them that courage."

According to the two adults who showed up at Wednesday's walkout in support of the students, courage took center stage.

Mary Maher parked her SUV on a street facing the high school some 30 minutes before the walkout started. Once the students gathered, she waved a green-and-white scarf while crossing 18th Street and offered loud words of encouragement.

"I want these kids to know I stand with them," the 66-year-old said. "I don't know any of these young people, but I'm here because they have way more courage than I ever had when I was a teenager.

"They are out here, for the world to see, standing up for themselves. Courage, that's what it is. It would have been nice if other adults showed up to support them."

As if summoned from stage right, a short man wearing a rumpled baseball cap, sunglasses, and a leather bomber jacket ambled across the street and watched the students chant.

Rabbi Henry Karp has shorter hair and is a bit more clean shaven since his days on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, but he's always willing to help people punching out of a corner.

"I'm absolutely here in support of these students and students across the state," he said. "I'm here representing One Human Family, too. What's happening in this state is an outrage. What the legislators are doing amounts to the persecution of gay and trans people. And they are pointing the laws at the most vulnerable — children."

Karp offered a bit of history. He spoke about the dawn of Nazi Germany and the "enabling act" passed when Adolf Hitler first came to power in the early 1930's.

"The laws that followed the Enabling Act started small. They excluded Jews from aspects of public life. They excluded Jews from certain services, or from interacting with non-Jews in professional settings," Karp said. "The laws were aimed at making Jews leave Germany, because it was too uncomfortable to stay.

"And, eventually, we know what the laws came to support. Genocide never starts with an Auschwitz or other death camps. It always starts with simple laws, laws of exclusion."

Karp fell silent for a moment and listened to the teenagers chanting "We're queer, we're here."

"These laws we see suggested in the Iowa legislature, they are aimed at one thing: making it uncomfortable to be gay or trans in the state of Iowa," he said. "And what do we know from history? This will not stop. They will go after gay marriage. They will go after basic rights. They will not stop. We know this from history."

Karp shook his head and watched the kids assembled in front of Bettendorf High School.

"Just look at them," he said. "The truth is, at the age of 18 or 17 I would have never had the courage to stand out there like that.

"Just look at how brave these kids are."

Not long after Karp uttered those words, a teenager in a black dress pulled over black leggings tentatively moved from the group and walked toward the row of media assembled on the sidewalk.

Bea Kannenberg is 18 and identifies as a trans female.

"I'm a little nervous," she said. "A little nervous and a little cold. I'm here, because I want to be able to live and not live in fear for being arrested for who I am."

Kannenberg admitted it's hard "being different" than most students.

"But difference is what makes us individuals," she said. "Most of the students here just leave me alone. I spend a lot of time alone. But I have my friends and my family. They help me get through any lonely times."

Kannenberg turned and watched her fellow students gathered in support of each other.

"This helps. It really does," she said. "It gives me courage. And courage gives me hope."