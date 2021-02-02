Everyday People: Davenport man claims harassment in public housing unit

Tom Loewy Follow Tom Loewy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Willie Shorter woke up early Tuesday morning, donned some heavy canvas overalls and a thick knit hat, and found a pair of gloves.

His anger didn't need to be warmed.

Shorter, 52, who has lived in The Heritage, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, for the past five years, grabbed a makeshift sign he wrote Monday and hit Third Street's frozen pavement. Shorter was bound for Davenport City Hall one block up.

"I'm tired of being called (racial slurs) by some of the other people who live in The Heritage," Shorter said from behind the two disposable masks stretched over his mouth and nose.

"I'm tired of asking for help, asking to be heard, and never getting anything back from anyone," Shorter continued as he stood in weather that couldn't push the mercury past 25 degrees.

Shorter and a number of other residents have a fairly lengthy list of grievances against The Heritage, a city-owned building that offers Section 8 rental-assistance. The 120-apartment building, Shorter alleges, isn't properly cleaned, COVID-19 "spread through the building," the Davenport Police are called to respond to spurious complaints against Black residents, and a laundry room used by a number of Black residents was vandalized with animal feces.