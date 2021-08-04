Everyday People: From prison to the prospect of eviction and homelessness

Armstrong considered COVID-19 and its effect on his life.

"I got out the joint this last time and I got a job at XPac, you know, packing," he said. "Then the bug hits and I've got a problem because they don't need workers every day because all the shipping is falling off.

"That's one problem. The other problem is I have no car. So I was paying for a ride to work. The way it's set up is you show up at work to find out if you got work. Well, I'm paying for my ride every day and getting, maybe, one or two days of work."

Armstrong shrugged his shoulders, shuffled his Pumas on the courthouse's black-and-white tiled floor and announced his decision.

"I'm going down to the clerk to see if I have to see the magistrate first, then I'll come back here and see about this," Armstrong announced.

He returned 20 minutes later with a nine-day extension on his eviction.

"I don't know about this," he said, squinting as he watched Iowa Legal Aid's attorneys interview people. "Those are lawyers? I don't know about lawyers."

Armstrong shook his head.