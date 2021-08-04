Everyday People: From prison to the prospect of eviction and homelessness

Guy Armstrong ambled into the Scott County Courthouse for Tuesday's eviction hearings sporting a familiar ex-con rhyme.
Clean, pressed, white Hanes T-shirt. Black shorts. Clean white Pumas at the bottom of his slightly bowed legs. He even set off the ensemble of the once-incarcerated with a black mask on his face.
Armstrong had the look of a walker — his head, arms and what showed of his legs were deeply tanned. He carried a discreet, small white cloth to wipe away sweat.
After he stared for a moment at the black letters on white poster board promising Iowa Legal Aid's help with evictions, the 62-year-old Armstrong started his narrative with a dash of irony.
"Help with evictions?" he said. He pointed to the entrance to the Scott County Jail. "I wish somebody could have helped me outta that jail."
Armstrong waved off the thought.
"I didn't know there was help for people getting evicted," he said. "Does it matter if you got a record?
"I'm hoping to not get evicted — I got nowhere to go, really," Armstrong said. "I got some family, but nobody that really take me in, you know?
"When you're 62 you're supposed to be helping the younger relatives, not the other way around."
Armstrong considered COVID-19 and its effect on his life.
"I got out the joint this last time and I got a job at XPac, you know, packing," he said. "Then the bug hits and I've got a problem because they don't need workers every day because all the shipping is falling off.
"That's one problem. The other problem is I have no car. So I was paying for a ride to work. The way it's set up is you show up at work to find out if you got work. Well, I'm paying for my ride every day and getting, maybe, one or two days of work."
Armstrong shrugged his shoulders, shuffled his Pumas on the courthouse's black-and-white tiled floor and announced his decision.
"I'm going down to the clerk to see if I have to see the magistrate first, then I'll come back here and see about this," Armstrong announced.
He returned 20 minutes later with a nine-day extension on his eviction.
"I don't know about this," he said, squinting as he watched Iowa Legal Aid's attorneys interview people. "Those are lawyers? I don't know about lawyers."
Armstrong shook his head.
"It's been a long time since I been in," he said. "Ten years, I think. My last bit was in Illinois — and that was one that broke me."
Armstrong wiped his head while he explained retail theft put him away the last time.
"It was a three-year jolt, right, so I do a little over a year," he said. "So I'm in Illinois and I've never done time in Illinois and so I did it in Stateville, Dixon and Pittsfield.
Armstrong paused and watched the lawyers.
"Illinois — Stateville, really, broke me," he sad, eyes still on the attorneys. "That was it. After that I knew I had to get straight."
Armstrong's eyes drifted away from the legal aide efforts and to the block letters identifying the Scott County Jail.
"Maybe I'll wait for a bit. I don't know," he said. "Maybe, you know, people say people like me don't deserve the help. Maybe, because I made all the decisions that put me up."
Armstrong drifted over to legal aid's waiting area for a time and sat next to other people looking for help. Then he stood and shook his head.
The 62-year-old's white Pumas started ambling across the courthouse's black-and-white tiled floor. He kept his head down, his eyes up.
"It really don't matter," Armstrong said as he passed the entrance to the jail and headed for front exit. "Maybe next time, right?"