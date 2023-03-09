Tom Loewy Follow Tom Loewy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Amanda Landon was one of the lucky ones who showed up early for lunch at King’s Harvest.

She waited in the relative safety of a car.

The rest of the men and women who lined up Wednesday outside the food pantry on 3rd Street in downtown Davenport bundled and huddled as best they could against the bracing winds.

It was what one person in line called “fists-in-pocket” weather. The current atmosphere in the downtown might be called fists-in-pocket, too. The killing of Dimitri Martin last week so chilled people, it made raising your hand with information a frightening prospect.

Some are whispering among themselves. Others have chosen silence.

Martin, 34, died after being shot during the early morning Friday, March 3. He had been sleeping on a bench at about 3rd and Ripley streets — a favorite spot.

Someone got out of what police described as a dark colored, possibly dark blue, four-door sedan. That person fired a handgun at Martin “at least seven times,” according to a witness who was across the street when it happened.

The man who said he heard the shots said he saw “a man in a hoodie get in a car.” He made it clear he didn’t want to talk to the police. He said he and “all the people who saw part of it” were afraid of reprisals.

The Davenport Police Department issued a news release late Monday, four days later, asking for the public’s help. Investigators are seeking the community’s help in locating what was called “ ... an involved vehicle along with any associated individuals.”

Amanda Landon wasn’t afraid to talk about the man she knew as “Meaty” or about the dangers of living between a home, a friend’s couch, a family member’s basement, and the streets.

“Some people called him D, but we called him Meaty. Meaty was decent. He was the guy that if you were cold, he’d give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “Meaty never troubled anyone. He was all right.”

She said the downtown and its sometimes-nomadic population is not unlike any other neighborhood or social circle in the Quad-Cities.

“There are stories. Rumors,” she said. Then she offered up what she heard.

“What we have heard about Meaty is that he got into an altercation with a white boy at Humility (of Mary). And then they got into an altercation out on the street.”

That “altercation,” Landon said, led to Martin’s killing.

Because of privacy laws and confidentiality, the people who work long days at Humility of Mary couldn’t say if Martin stayed at the shelter. A former resident named Junior, however, said Martin “did stay there sometimes.”

As for any altercations, Junior said Martin “ ... was not violent at all. He was a really calm guy.”

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the doors of King’s Harvest opened for those who wanted to fill second-hand plastic bags with small cartons of low fat milk, bags of chips, fruit chews, and fried chicken sandwiches.

Lunch at King’s Harvest isn’t served until noon. That gave a smiling, dark-haired woman named Crystal time to find a spot at one of the 10 long rows of tables and “ ... preach the Gospel I heard from Jesus at 4:30 this morning.”

Crystal’s friend and protector is a man who wears his black Atlanta Braves cap backwards and is known as Richie-Rich. He once was a drummer in a long-forgotten punk band.

Richie-Rich said he knew Martin but didn’t want to talk about his killing.

“We are all at risk out here,” he said. “We have to look out for each other. But I don’t want to talk about any of it.”

Crystal said she is sometimes afraid on the streets. Her smile went away for a time and her voice fell to a whisper.

“I can feel Jesus’ eyes behind my soul,” she said. “It’s a blessing, I think.”

The hot lunch line opened up, and Landon took helpings of beef over mashed potatoes and some fried chicken. She was doing her best to mourn Meaty while dealing with the day-to-day challenge of “where to stay next” and staying safe in the process.

“Come on. We are treated like we are nothing by a lot of people,” she said. “Homeless people are treated like nothing. People die out here.”

She pointed to the death of Troy Harrington Jr., who everyone knew as “Hard Hat Man.” The cause of his January death, under investigation by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Davenport Police Department, has not been explained.

“I want to know what really happened to Hard Hat Man. He never, ever hurt anyone. I knew him. He was nice,” Landon said. “And I have to know what happened to Meaty. We have to know if we are in danger out here.”

Crystal started praying again at the table next to Landon’s. She called out to Jesus.

Richie-Rich grabbed her hand and offered words of comfort.

“It will be OK,” he said. “We will look out for each other, and it will be OK. We have each other.”