Everyday People: Laughter is just one way to deal with trauma

A small crowd of men and a few women gathered on the cement sidewalk under the shadow of a long-forgotten, old-fashioned movie marquee by the time Lena Pillers opened the front doors to King's Harvest for Friday's lunch.

It was 11:32 a.m. Lunch started officially started at noon.

"Opening early gives people a chance to get some of individual items we have out before they sit down to lunch," said Lena, who serves as assistant director at King's Harvest. "And this gives people a chance to sit down, talk to one another, talk to volunteers.

"This is often the time when we can find out if someone needs help. We can connect people to other social services. The thing that was really bad about COVID was we lost the ability to have conversations with the people who come here. We opened the dining room in March. I think all of us are a lot happier being able to do something besides pass food baskets through a half-closed door."

Lena paused as a steady stream of people — mostly men, already tan, wearing every kind of baseball cap — came through the door. Lena asked each to sign their name on a list. Then she stamped their hand.

When the traffic subsided, Lena offered her personal narrative.

"I always knew I wanted to help people and I always knew there was thing called social work and that it was a way to reach out to people," she said after a man with walking stick signed in, and another sporting a Callaway golf hat and a large glass earring hanging from his right ear collected a few bags of Cheetos.

"I stared in social work about 13 years ago. Not here. I grew up in Clinton. I came to Bettendorf nine years ago and I started here in July of last year," Lena continued.

The 39-year-old paused. Smiled for a moment. Then laughed.

"I ended up taking about three years off because of trauma," Lena said. She laughed again. "Trauma. We all have trauma. People don't realize how much we go through."

Lena paused again, long enough to stamp the hand of man with knotted tree limbs for fingers.

"I was working for a social service agency in Illinois and we were sent to a conference in Florida," Lena said. The words spilled out. "At the conference, I was drugged and raped by a co-worker."

Lena fell silent for another moment. Her next words were measured.

"The trauma of the rape was hard. The trauma of getting no support, of my employer not believing me, that hurt. It crushed me," she said. "I was raped at 13. Twice at 14. But the last one, this one, has made me question everything. Everything."

Lena laughed again. Softly. A ritual to chase off any bad spirits.

"It's not funny, I know," she said after a line of people signed in and got the stamp. "Laughing? It's a way of dealing with things that are so horrible.

"I didn't leave my house for the first year after what happened in Florida. It took three years to even get back to work. In July, I'll will have been one full year here at King's Harvest. And I love it. It gives me more of my life back."

Another lunch rush started just after noon. Lena helped a woman wearing a black T-shirt with pink lettering that read "Blessed Nana" load cat food into her two-wheel cart. Another man asked if it was OK to take an extra bag of Cheetos.

"Cheetos are popular today," Lena said.

Through it all, she smiled and laughed. A man she called Ken explained how he kept his head fresh and smooth every day.

"Razor blades," Smooth Ken said. "I shave it every other day - if I can."

Lena waited until the crowd passed.

"This place has helped," she said. "And my son. I would have committed suicide if it wasn't for Payton."

The words hung in the entryway to King's Harvest. Trauma, maybe, is smoke that never quite clears.

"My wife, her name is Melissa, we got married in 2009 - right after it became legal in Iowa," Lena explained. "So that was like 13 years ago. Payton is 10. Melissa is a Chicago Bears fan, and we figured Payton worked if it was a boy or a girl."

Lena found her cellphone and pictures of the boy. Payton padded up, wearing a black-and-gold No. 22 jersey.

"Melissa and I love each other. Very much. But we both feel the same way about that boy. I love him more than anything," Lena said. "I had to survive for him. I survive every day because of him."

Lena looked around. A man with a full head of white hair and matching beard shyly asked for another plastic bag to carry his snacks. He smiled and Lena smiled back.

A tall man in a perfectly tied dew rag asked if it was OK to take more than one candy. Moments later, a woman everyone called Debbie signed in. Before Lena stamped her hand, Debbie offered a smile.

"It was nice to run into you yesterday," Debbie said to Lena. "You looked very pretty."

Lena beamed up at the woman.

"It was great to see you, too. Thank you," Lena said. "Thank you for saying such a kind thing."

