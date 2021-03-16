Everyday People: Lyric's last words and her father's search for justice

Tony Stewart let a low chuckle escape before he recalled the birth of a daughter named for words in a song.
"The day Lyric was born, I remember the moment when she arrived," Tony said Tuesday morning. "She comes out into the world and at first the doctors thought maybe something was wrong. She didn't cry. Not a bit.
"Lyric was just blinking her big eyes, looking all around. I'll never forget that."
The girl who didn't cry at birth asked for her father with her last words. Lyric, 14, was stabbed once during a fight Dec. 30, 2020 inside a house in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Rock Island.
Lyric died the next day.
"It's on video, I think," Tony said quietly. "There was a fight and it stopped and Lyric said 'Call my Dad, somebody stabbed me.' And then she just fell to the ground."
Jimena Jinez, then just 18 years old, was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 31 and charged with first-degree murder. Jimena is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $1.5 million bond.
Jimena pleaded not guilty.
Tony explained what happened to Lyric. He spoke to why he thinks his daughter's story — and justice — has been forgotten.
"Lyric always went everywhere with her older sister - who is 16," Tony said. "She was at the house of my older daughter's boyfriend and these other girls came and found her — they were Jimena's younger sisters.
"You see, to understand what happened, you have to know about what happened in July of 2020."
According to Tony, Lyric ran afoul of a number of teenagers from around their neighborhood after what he called a 'home invasion" where Lyric was attacked and a $160 pair of sneakers stolen.
"We have the whole thing on video," Tony said. "And the kids who did it were arrested two blocks from our house.
"The kids who broke into our home in July were the same kids who started with Lyric on December 30. That's the thing no one is really paying attention to."
Rock Island Police investigators told a slightly different story after Jimena was arrested, offering a narrative where Jimena was called to the house on 11th Street by two younger sisters who went there to purchase marijuana. When they arrived, Lyric was there. Police said Lyric and the sisters, both minors, were encouraged to fight by some of the people in the house.
Jimena showed up at the house, and fought with Lyric. Jimena stabbed the girl once in the chest.
Tony said his daughter didn't want to fight. He claims Jimena's sisters sprayed mace in the house to partially prevent anyone from breaking up the fight.
Tony is certain the juvenile justice system let his daughter down. That's why he led a protest outside the Rock Island County Courthouse earlier this month.
"Back in July some teenagers broke into my house, attacked Lyric, and were arrested," he said. "So here we are in December, five months later, and some of the same teenagers are involved in a fight where my daughter is killed.
"But it gets worse."
Tony said one of juveniles involved in his daughter's murder already has pleaded to the July 2020 and December 2020 crimes. That juvenile has been sentenced to probation.
"I was never contacted about either one of the cases," Tony said. "My daughter is dead. She has no voice, no way to tell her own story. That's why we made up the signs and that's why we went out on the street."
The man Lyric asked for with her last words said he struggles daily.
"Lyric's brother is autistic and I think it made her caring," Tony said. "She cared about people and animals and it's hard because she is gone.
"That's the hard part — realizing everyday all over again that Lyric's gone."