Everyday People: Lyric's last words and her father's search for justice

"You see, to understand what happened, you have to know about what happened in July of 2020."

According to Tony, Lyric ran afoul of a number of teenagers from around their neighborhood after what he called a 'home invasion" where Lyric was attacked and a $160 pair of sneakers stolen.

"We have the whole thing on video," Tony said. "And the kids who did it were arrested two blocks from our house.

"The kids who broke into our home in July were the same kids who started with Lyric on December 30. That's the thing no one is really paying attention to."

Rock Island Police investigators told a slightly different story after Jimena was arrested, offering a narrative where Jimena was called to the house on 11th Street by two younger sisters who went there to purchase marijuana. When they arrived, Lyric was there. Police said Lyric and the sisters, both minors, were encouraged to fight by some of the people in the house.

Jimena showed up at the house, and fought with Lyric. Jimena stabbed the girl once in the chest.

Tony said his daughter didn't want to fight. He claims Jimena's sisters sprayed mace in the house to partially prevent anyone from breaking up the fight.