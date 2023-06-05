"People are kind. They are amazing."

Those words are plagiarized, stolen from a woman most of us never knew before last Sunday's partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building.

Her name is Desiree Banks and she is the mother of 18-year-old Branden Colvin Jr. Along with a number of family and friends, Banks and her son have spent every day and night camped in front Davenport's City Hall.

Branden Colvin Sr. lived in one of the apartments that slid into a pile of rubble. Banks and her son have waited and prayed, hoping that somehow Colvin Sr. will be found alive. They learned Saturday his body had been found.

Their vigil has not been a lonely one.

"This week I learned something about people," Banks said just after the sun rose Friday. "People are kind. They are amazing. I can't even tell you the names of the people who have come here to give us water, to offer us food. They've come to just hug us and not even tell us their names."

Banks was walking, stopping every once in a while to pick up some empty, discarded water bottle or wrapper that once held a McDonald's breakfast sandwich. Others joined her, dumping Thursday night's pizza boxes into big black plastic bags.

Banks' smile almost covered the evidence of no sleep under her eyes.

"It's weird," she said. "Something horrible happened. We don't know if Branden Senior is alive or dead. And during all that, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here.

"The people here, how we've all come together, I hope you get a chance to write something about some of the just-people people who came down here and tried to make a little bit of a difference. All of them have made a huge difference for me and my son. That's something good out of all this."

Trash bags and solidarity

Moselle Singh is one of the just-people people who found her way to the intersection of 4th and Harrison streets. She drove from her home in Madison, Wisconsin, to Davenport because this city is her hometown.

"Before I got in the car, I got on the phone with Iowa CCI — that's Citizens for Community Improvement — and I talked with the Great Plains Action Society and the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement," Singh said.

"We drove in, slept in a parking garage by the Figge and we were here in the morning to help people."

Singh talked only about one agenda.

"So every community has agencies and government, but what we wanted to do was help put resources in the hands of the people who need them. We want to help the building's residents actually have food and water and some way to connect to the resources out there."

Singh said when the protest of Tuesday's originally-scheduled demolition started, that was a call to action.

"We aren't here to protest," she said. "We are here to have cold water here and trash bags for all the garbage and chairs for people who can't stand for hours in the heat.

"We are here to help."

Singh said singling her out didn't tell the story.

"There were people here, people from other parts of the community, who dropped pizzas off here every day," she said. "There were people who came here just to help, to look out for other people they don't even know.

"Honestly, I came here to be in solidarity with people from the city I love. That's why people came here to offer what they could."

'Show them someone cares'

Lesa Malcolm-Bivens and her 130-pound Rottweiler called Laufex made the 45-minute drive from Galesburg to take part in Tuesday's protests outside City Hall.

"I'm here to support the people because people should come before property," she said as she sat in the shade of City Hall. "I was already thinking about making the drive, but then I heard they were going to start tearing what is left of that building down.

"It breaks my heart to think there might be people in that building."

Malcolm-Bivens paused to thank a woman who stopped and poured out a small bowl of water for Laufex.

"That is so kind," Malcolm-Bivens said. "Thank you so much."

After the the kind stranger moved on, Malcolm-Bivens prepared to rejoin the protesters.

"It's always the people who need help the most who are overlooked or ignored by government," she said. "I can still shout, so I'm here to shout."

On the other side of 4th Street, in the shade of the Petersen Security Solutions, 46-year-old Schlaan Murray cooled off in a chair he brought for the occasion.

"I'm here because I lived in The Davenport until February," he said. "I'm here as a witness, to help these people out."

Murray said during his year on the third floor of The Davenport he never had heat or air conditioning. Sometimes, he said, it got so cold he had to go stay with friends.

"Nobody ever believes the tenants," he said. "The landlords have all the power. Let me tell you how it went for me:

"I would not pay my $850 rent at the start of one month because of the heat. So they would have to call me. When they called, I said, 'Get the heat fixed and I'll be glad to pay.' And they said they wouldn't fix a thing until I paid up. Funny thing, they had to call me because I didn't have a mail key for seven months."

Murray said no one should be surprised by some of the anger that flashed during Tuesday's protest.

"They can't blame the tenants now," he said. "The tenants didn't knock that building down. So here I am, and I'm gonna stand up so these voices are heard. I can't do much, maybe, but I can support these people out here, show them some cares."

