EVERYDAY PEOPLE: The Rev. Rogers Kirk Jr. —'Every time I hear about more shots in this neighborhood, I think about the same thing — prevention.'

“I’m not crazy about the idea of a new facility,” Kirk said. “Because, and I say this again, I’m much more interested in prevention. Let’s face it — a lot of the people out there pulling the trigger are young people. We have to find better ways to reach them and prevent this.

“I like the idea of an assessment center.”

Proposed along with a new Juvenile Detention Center, the concept of a place where kids and families could find pathways to a wide range of social services has been supported by Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Mayor Mike Matson, and Scott County Board of Supervisors member Ken Croken, and a host of other elected officials.

“Prevention. Get kids the help they need. What happens for kids when they’re young is connected to how they act when they are older,” Kirk said before pausing.

“And access to mental health,” he said when he started speaking again. “Again. We are talking about prevention. So what are we doing about access to mental health? I’m talking about access in our schools and the detention center and the jail and for people who are having troubles.