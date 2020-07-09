EVERYDAY PEOPLE: The Rev. Rogers Kirk Jr. —'Every time I hear about more shots in this neighborhood, I think about the same thing — prevention.'

The Rev. Rogers Kirk Jr. masked up Thursday afternoon.
It didn’t stop Third Missionary Baptist Church’s leader from speaking out. And it didn't prevent him from pointing to how “all things are connected — if you think about it.”
“I’m wearing this mask and standing back from you because I believe in prevention,” said Kirk, leader of the church in Davenport’s Hilltop district for the last 26 years. “You wear a mask and I wear a mask and we try to prevent this virus from spreading.
“Every time I hear about more shots in this neighborhood, I think about the same thing — prevention.”
Davenport police were called to the alley between the 1300 block of North Harrison and Ripley streets at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, where reported gunfire left behind at least a dozen fresh shell casings, as well as bullet holes in Hilltop Groceries & Spirits Store and Hilltop Law Offices.
If the sound of shots fired along the mid-teens streets that intersect with the stretch of North Harrison that anchors the Hilltop rings familiar, Pastor Kirk would say you’ve made the first connection.
There have been numerous incidents of gunfire along West 13th, West 14th, and West 15th streets and in the alleys that connect them. On June 24th policed were called to the intersection of West 14th and Warren streets, a two-minute ride from Third Baptist Missionary Church. Two homes and car were struck in what investigators believe was an exchange of gunfire.
Back in October 2019 there was a dramatic shootout between a pair of cars traveling the portion of 14th that runs between Pastor Kirk’s church and the building that houses D’Allen Salon Suites and D’s Boutique. Bullets hit the salon, breaking a glass door and punching out chunks stucco.
“I’m concerned,” Kirk said Thursday afternoon. “I’m not surprised to hear about it, though. It’s nothing new around here.
“But don’t think I’m resigned to it. Don’t think the people who live in this neighborhood are resigned to it. But I would like to see this issue of violence in our streets connected to other parts of our lives. We have several programs here for children and teens. We do a prayer walk in the neighborhood. And we work very hard to help fight hunger in the schools.”
The portions of the black mask covering Kirks cheeks rose. He was smiling.
“Now I have to tell you something,” he said. “I’m running for the Scott County Board of Supervisors. I want to be transparent with you.
“So I may sound like a candidate. But I’m a candidate because I’m a concerned citizen — the two things are connected.”
Kirk spent some time talking about prevention. He questioned the prospect of building a new Juvenile Detention Center at an estimated cost of between $16 million and $23 million.
“I’m not crazy about the idea of a new facility,” Kirk said. “Because, and I say this again, I’m much more interested in prevention. Let’s face it — a lot of the people out there pulling the trigger are young people. We have to find better ways to reach them and prevent this.
“I like the idea of an assessment center.”
Proposed along with a new Juvenile Detention Center, the concept of a place where kids and families could find pathways to a wide range of social services has been supported by Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Mayor Mike Matson, and Scott County Board of Supervisors member Ken Croken, and a host of other elected officials.
“Prevention. Get kids the help they need. What happens for kids when they’re young is connected to how they act when they are older,” Kirk said before pausing.
“And access to mental health,” he said when he started speaking again. “Again. We are talking about prevention. So what are we doing about access to mental health? I’m talking about access in our schools and the detention center and the jail and for people who are having troubles.
“I believe better access to mental health would really help reduce the shots fired in our streets. I believe mental health is connected to the shootings we hear about. I don’t think mentally healthy people do things like that.”
Kirk’s mask stopped moving and he shrugged.
“We have plans. And we have focus,” he said after more than a moment’s silence. “But I wonder about the action. We have to act. We have to start doing something.
“You and I are out here in these masks. We want to prevent having to go to the hospital. We should think of the violence out here the same way. We have to at least try to help kids and find ways to prevent what’s happening out here.”
