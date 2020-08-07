EVERYDAY PEOPLE: When Black people say things we don't want to hear

Wasn't life easier when Black people didn't speak up?
One local woman had an answer to that question. Athena Gilbraith showed up at Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting determined to talk about yet another round of National Alliance flyers distributed through town, the recent treatment of Davenport Civil Rights Commission director Latrice Lacey, and what she called the racism expressed on the Facebook page of a Davenport Police officer.
"Change is not easy. It's not easy for anybody," Gilbraith said the day after she was interrupted while speaking her peace at the city council meeting during the public forum. "But we are supposed to be living in a country that is changing and evolving.
"After (Wednesday), I feel Davenport is not an evolving city. And I'm not going to say 'I'm sorry' because I'm saying things people don't want to hear."
During her time in front of the, Gilbraith asked if anything could be done about the National Alliance propaganda wrapped around free publications and distributed throughout the Quad-Cities.
The 40-year-old mother of two said she knows the First Amendment covers speech.
"But I wanted to bring this up," Gilbraith said. "Most people can look at that stuff, shake their heads, and move on. My 19-year-old daughter found that stuff. To people of color, we are the target. What to most people is just words is actually a threat.
"It's 2020. And here we are facing the same things that were faced 80 years ago. And 60 years ago."
Gilbraith said she raised the ire of Ward 4 Alderman Ray Ambrose when she voiced her opinion of the treatment of Lacey received after submitting a report to the city that included statements from citizens claiming unequal treatment by police officers based on race.
"Alderman Ambrose interrupted me. I didn't think that was fair."
Ambrose said he thought the meeting "went well" and he "only spoke in defense of the Davenport Police Department."
"We have one of the finest police department's in the entire country," Ambrose said a day after the meeting. He never referred to Gilbraith, but spoke about "the general opinion that our police force is racist."
"We have seen a lot of people make outrageous statements about our police," Ambrose said. "To call our police racist — after that department has worked so hard and gone through evaluations for national certification and continued to work — its just not fair."
Ambrose also said public officials are victims of a double standard.
"We listen to everyone's opinion," he said. "Public officials can't have opinions or we are racist."
Gilbraith said she further angered some of the council when she pointed out a Davenport police officer who took to Facebook and called Lacey "One of the most racist people people I've ever had the displeasure of dealing with" and a "liar."
Ambrose said he has "nothing but respect for Latrice Lacey" and called her a "strong woman."
Gilbraith said "the Davenport Police don't treat Lacey with respect."
"I was told I was being inappropriate when I named the officer in public," Gilbraith said. "The Davenport Police union can call out Latrice Lacey in public, but we can't call out officers who write things about her on a forum open to the public?
"Do you understand why I am angry? Yes, I'm being critical of the police. I am being critical of the failure to at least listen when people of color stand up and try to talk about how they are mistreated.
"Instead of listening and understanding that there needs to be change to have justice and fairness, people like me get interrupted and told I'm being inappropriate," she said. "Yes, I'm sure life was much easier when Black people didn't speak up. But those days are over."
