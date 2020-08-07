EVERYDAY PEOPLE: When Black people say things we don't want to hear

"It's 2020. And here we are facing the same things that were faced 80 years ago. And 60 years ago."

Gilbraith said she raised the ire of Ward 4 Alderman Ray Ambrose when she voiced her opinion of the treatment of Lacey received after submitting a report to the city that included statements from citizens claiming unequal treatment by police officers based on race.

"Alderman Ambrose interrupted me. I didn't think that was fair."

Ambrose said he thought the meeting "went well" and he "only spoke in defense of the Davenport Police Department."

"We have one of the finest police department's in the entire country," Ambrose said a day after the meeting. He never referred to Gilbraith, but spoke about "the general opinion that our police force is racist."

"We have seen a lot of people make outrageous statements about our police," Ambrose said. "To call our police racist — after that department has worked so hard and gone through evaluations for national certification and continued to work — its just not fair."

Ambrose also said public officials are victims of a double standard.

"We listen to everyone's opinion," he said. "Public officials can't have opinions or we are racist."