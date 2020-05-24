EWOLDT: Everything on the farm is growing

Sunday was the kind of day that you can almost hear the corn growing. It’s hot and humid, and we just had a good half inch of rain. It sure is good to see the sunshine, though. I have had enough of those grey days that just seem to drag on forever.
Everything on the farm is growing — the lawn, the weeds, the corn and soybeans, the boys…. I think the boys have mowed our lawn twice in the last week. It seems to grow so fast at this time of year. But, it looks green and lovely, and the boys do such a nice job of keeping our whole four acres of lawn mowed and trimmed. Unfortunately, the rain has prevented me from getting at the weeds in my gardens, so they are also growing like crazy and I cannot control them. Hopefully it will dry out a little soon so I can get to them.
Our corn plants are now about 3-4 inches tall, and look nice and green and healthy. The soybean plants are a little smaller, but they tend to be anyway because of the way they grow. It looks like we had only a little damage from that cold snap, which is a huge relief. While you may be able to cover your garden plants to protect them from the frost, we cannot cover a thousand acres of crops. We take what we get in those situations, just like we take what we get from the rest of the season’s weather.
Right now, Robb and my oldest have started wrapping bales with our tubeline wrapper. It is a job that the kid did all summer last year all over the county, and will probably be doing more of this summer too. I love that he runs the wrapper and tells the farmers what to do. I find that funny in a proud sort of way. The wrapper puts a layer of plastic around the bales to protect them from rain. This maintains the quality of the hay, or it may allow wet bales to ferment into silage (if you want that). It’s kind of like a big circular track that has two rolls of white plastic wrap on it. The plastic wrap spins in circles on the track, and you place the bales into the middle of that circle with a loader tractor. It goes round and round, pushing itself forward and creating a long tube of end-to-end wrapped bales. You do have to steer it a little to make sure your line is straight.
The other thing we have started thinking about is first cutting of hay. That time will be here before we know it, and we have been working on getting the hay making equipment ready. The hay rake is all good to go, and the mower is as well. I am not sure if they have the baler ready yet or not, but they will soon. Then we have to stock up on baler twine for the bales. Then we wait for the weather to cooperate — that’s the hardest part of making hay!
Did you know that there are different thicknesses of baling twine? And did you know that most of it is now made of plastic and not sisal twine at all? We have to use a much bigger (thicker) twine for the large square bales because of the amount of pressure holding those bales together. The small square bales use a thinner twine because they are not as heavy and there is not as much pressure within them. These days, round bales are generally wrapped with net wrap instead of baling twine. The wrap is a plastic mesh that goes around the bales several times, kind of like what we do when we plastic wrap the bales.
Our best wishes and thanks to all those who have lost a family member or friend, especially those who have served the country. On this Memorial Day, we thank and honor you. We watched the National Memorial Day Concert as we do every year, and remember. God bless you.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.