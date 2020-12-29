Ex-Davenport fire chief's discrimination case headed to jury trial

“The ruling is a positive ruling for the chief," said West Des Moines attorney Michael Carroll, who is representing Washburn-Livingstong. "While it dismisses part of the complaint, it left what I would call the core questions intact to be tried by a jury – whether there was discrimination in the chief’s employment termination based on her age and her sex. ... It leaves fewer questions for the jury to decide, and I think those are the most important questions. The bottom line is … she gets her day in court."

In her lawsuit, Washburn-Livingston alleges Spiegel frequently harassed and bullied her by ignoring her, assigning others to her job duties and going past her to work with subordinates.

Calling the conduct "fairly minor," Telleen ruled Washburn-Livingston "did not face a pattern of being verbally belittled or berated," and had not produced evidence "of any harassing behavior" because of her age or sex, "and has not shown a pattern of her projects being reassigned."

As for the gummy candies and accompanying note, Washburn-Livingston failed to present any evidence linking the package to a city employee, according to the court ruling, which dismissed her claims for emotional distress and a hostile work environment.