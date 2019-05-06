The Rock Island State’s Attorney has brought criminal charges against Angela Strong, a former secretary at Rockridge Junior High School, for theft of school funds.
Strong, of Illinois City, resigned last August after district auditors notified school officials of a potential misappropriation of school funds. During questioning by school representatives, Strong allegedly admitted misappropriating funds for personal use over a two-year period, according to a press release from Rockridge Community Unit School District #300.
Strong has repaid $8,000 to the school district, according to the press release. But auditors have found another $7,173 still missing and additional cash misappropriated from various funds.
The district, which said it has implemented new procedures to tighten security of school funds, has asked the state’s attorney to seek restitution for the additional funds.
The two criminal felony charges, which were brought last month, could bring more than five years of prison time and a fine of up to $25,000.
The state originally declined to prosecute the case but has since changed its position. Strong is scheduled to appear in court later this week.