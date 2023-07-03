With the exception of Wednesday, it should be a nice week for golf with the John Deere Classic and its many activities that are kicking off Monday.

But a system bringing much-needed rain along with much-welcome cooler temperatures is expected to pass through the Quad-City region beginning early Wednesday and continuing throughout the day.

Meteorologist Jim Hladic of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night that the timing of that system and the track of the storms “is still a bit up in the air.”

Looking at the computer models on Sunday, Hladic said that one model had the more severe storms going south of the Quad-City area, although there would still be showers and scattered storms around here. Another model had the more severe storms passing over the Quad-City area in the afternoon.

Wednesday is the day for the First Tee Youth Day Clinic with PGA Tour Pros, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. It is also the day for the John Deere Classic Pro-Am with tee times at 6:45 a.m. and noon.

After that system passes, the golfers of the John Deere Classic and the spectators should enjoy the cooler, below-normal temperatures and lower humidity.

So for the week, Monday is expected to start out a bit foggy with a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., but for the most part, the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees.

The weather should be nice for the John Deere Classic Monday Pro-Am that kicks off at noon.

Monday night is expected to be clear and a good night for the Red, White and Boom fireworks show along the Davenport and Rock Island riverfronts.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 89 degrees and an overnight low into Wednesday of 70 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees for the first day of the John Deere Classic. The overnight low into Friday is expected to be about 57 degrees.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees each day, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees, but there is a 40% chance of showers as another system moves through the region bringing another round of cooler than normal temperatures.

The normal high temperature for the Quad-City area at this time of year is 86 degrees with overnight lows of 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the region in its six- to 10-day forecast.

After a very dry May and June, all of Iowa and Illinois are suffering from drought. All of the counties in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City regions are either in moderate or severe drought.

The average temperature for the month of June in the Quad-Cities was 73.5 degrees, 1.4 degrees above normal. The area received 2.02 inches for the month, which is 2.99 inches below normal.

In May, the Quad-City area received only 1.38 inches of rain, 3.29 inches below normal.