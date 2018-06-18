Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook:
Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for the outlook area through this afternoon. A combination of high heat and humidity will produced dangerous afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon north of Highway 30, then increase in coverage tonight, especially north of Interstate 80. Areas north of Highway 30 are favored for potential heavy rain and flash flooding. There is a low risk of severe storms north of Highway 34, with pockets of damaging wind the main threat.
Area rivers are experiencing flooding. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
* Heat Index Values...100 to 105 in the afternoon.
* Timing...Through this afternoon.
* Impacts...Heat illnesses due to extended duration of oppressive heat and humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and
neighbors, especially the elderly.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
This afternoon there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Heat index values could be as high as 102. Southwest winds will be 10-15 mph.
Tonight there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. East winds will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts could be between a half and three quarters of an inch.
Tuesday night there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. North winds will be 5 mph becoming east in the evening. New rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch.