Pre-race jitters aren't just for runners of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
A pair of longtime friends who ride the seven-mile course on a motorcycle — one of them sitting backwards — experience a rush of nervous adrenaline, too.
"I work up a sweat, but that's just excited anxiety," said Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz. "Once we get going, I'm fine."
Schultz has been getting going with his cameras on the Bix course for more than 30 years. But 11 years ago, he had a new idea.
The 56-year-old customized his Harley Davidson with a set of foot pegs he designed and mounted to the rear of his bike. He added a T-bag, used for storage on Harleys, atop the retrofitted foot-peg system to help him balance when the motorcycle is moving.
"I use it to put my elbows on," he said. "It helps keep me stable, but it also gets in my way."
From his perch on the back of his bike, Schultz rides at the front of the pack; just behind police and the pace car. From his vantage point, he is facing the runners, which allows him to get tight shots of the action.
"My favorite thing is being so close to the runners," he said. "It's the closest you can get without running the race."
His first driver was available for just a couple of races, and the second driver lasted seven years on the Bix 7 bike. Last year, he had to find another driver, and he turned to an old friend.
Schultz and Brett West met about 23 years ago — when West was taking pictures for the newspaper's advertising department and Schultz already was a seasoned news and sports shooter.
There was one obstacle to overcome: West never had driven a Harley.
"I knew he rode dirt bikes, so we went out on McClellan Boulevard, so he could get used to driving my bike — to practice," Schultz said.
"I was extremely nervous, to be honest," West said. "I'd only ridden smaller bikes, and I'm not a big biker dude. My biggest nightmare would be stalling out and causing a pileup. But I ended up enjoying the whole thing.
"I was so glad I did it. Once I got started, the nervousness went away. This year I feel much better about it."
West's only complaint: "I was switching the whole time between first and second gear. My hand was cramping up, because I was riding the clutch."
Schultz said his friend delivered as driver, but he was helpful in other ways, too.
"He's also a photographer, so he keeps an eye on the sun," he said. "He knows what I need."
Beyond a few on-the-fly adjustments, Schultz has introduced West to a routine.
"At 7:45 a.m. we putter through the crowds from the Times, and it's like the sea parts," Schultz said. "Some people recognize me and know what I'm doing, and some look at us like, 'What the hell are you doing out here on a motorcycle?'
"I do have time to look around on the course. I give my arms a rest. When we go through the sprinklers, I just cover my cameras with my arms. Since I'm backwards, though, most of the water goes over me."
The runners have routines, too.
"Coming up Brady Street, some of the runners will get up to the elites, but they're just hamming it up for a few yards, and they don't last long," he said. "The real elite pack gets down to about 12 runners after the turn. Then, the leaders are down to about eight, then six.
"Back at Brady, it's usually down to two. When we turn off Brady toward the finish, it's usually just one; not a race to the finish, though that would be cool. Most of the time, it's just the leader making the turn."
Then Schultz and West make a turn, too.
"After the winner crosses, we make a U-turn, go the wrong way on 3rd Street and head back to Brady Street to catch the women leaders," Schultz said. "It's a blast — flying up Brady Street backwards.
"After the female winner, people at the finish line open up the barricades for us, so we can park the bike. Then I do more shooting on foot at the finish. I take pictures at the post-race party in the parking lot, then I go in for lunch and to get my pictures done. I'm worn out by 3 o'clock. It's the adrenaline crash."
Asked whether he ever has lost his balance or come close to falling, Schultz replied: "Not even in the rain. I'd like to keep it that way."
Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
