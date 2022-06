The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 for bridge washing.

Signage will warn and direct traffic during all activities.

The bridge across the Mississippi River between Moline and Arsenal Island will have intermittent single-lane closure from 6:30 a.m to 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, June and Sunday, June 5 for bridge washing.

