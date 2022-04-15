 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Expect delays: I-80 bridge washing begins Monday

  • 0
I-80 bridge

The Interstate 80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City (Rock Island County, technically) is to be replaced in coming years. The first phase of engineering studies now is underway. 

 Ed Tibbetts

Crews washing the Interstate 80 bridge could cause delays for overnight motorists using the span or nearby roads beginning Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The work will begin at 8 p.m. weather permitting and run until 6 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The work is expected to last two weeks, Monday through Thursday.

The project will also involve periodic lane closures on Illinois 84 under the bridge and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa, the release states.

The DOT advised allowing extra time if using the bridge or those roadways during the work period, or using other routes if possible.

Historic photos: Building the I-80 Bridge
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2020 crash between a boat owned by him and/or his company and a boat operated by Craig Verbeke, of Moline. Verbeke and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia threatens nuclear weapons 'close to home' if Sweden and Finland join NATO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News