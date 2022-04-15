Expect delays: I-80 bridge washing begins Monday

Crews washing the Interstate 80 bridge could cause delays for overnight motorists using the span or nearby roads beginning Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work will begin at 8 p.m. weather permitting and run until 6 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The work is expected to last two weeks, Monday through Thursday.

The project will also involve periodic lane closures on Illinois 84 under the bridge and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa, the release states.

The DOT advised allowing extra time if using the bridge or those roadways during the work period, or using other routes if possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.