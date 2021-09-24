Expect road closures, traffic delays Saturday for the Quad-City Marathon

TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon race director Joe Moreno holds up a sign that will be posted along the course later this month, informing Palmer College of Chiropractic 5k runners they have the opportunity to run across the old span of the Interstate 74 bridge before it is demolished. The marathon is Sept. 25 and 26.
Bobby Metcalf
STAFF
Expect traffic delays in Bettendorf Saturday morning during the Quad-City Marathon.
The race begins at 7 a.m. and delays are expected until about 9 a.m.
State Street and Grant Street will be closed at the intersections of 12th Street and 18th Street.
Expect delays on Kimberly Road from Grant Street to Lincoln Road, Lincoln Road between Kimberly Road and 18th Street, and 18th Street from Lincoln Road to State Street. The George Thuenen Bridge to the Isle Casino/Hotel will also be impacted.
Bettendorf Police will permit vehicles to cross roadways whenever possible, according to a news release from the city.
They said motorists in Bettendorf can bypass the marathon by using Middle Road to travel east/west through the city.
Photos: 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-001a.jpg
LoriMcFate sports a poncho during the marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-002a.jpg
Racers stand for the national anthem during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-003a.jpg
Runners begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-004a.jpg
Racers begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-005a.jpg
A marathon official rides a bike across the I-74 Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-006a.jpg
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-007a.jpg
Volunteers stand ready with water cups during the marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-008a.jpg
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-009a.jpg
A person plays the drums along the course during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-010a.jpg
A man plays the bagpipes along the course.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-011a.jpg
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-012a.jpg
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-013a.jpg
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-014a.jpg
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-015a.jpg
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-016a.jpg
A group sings near the Arsenal bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-017a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead near Modern Woodmen Park during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-018a.jpg
A person takes photographs of the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-019a.jpg
Volunteers cheer on the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-020a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-021a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-022a.jpg
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in downtown Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-023a.jpg
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich takes a water cup from volunteers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-024a.jpg
Philemon Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead while running through Rock Island on Sunday during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-025a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-026a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-027a.jpg
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich runs in the rain on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-028a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-029a.jpg
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-030a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-031a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-032a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-033a.jpg
Butch Long cheers on the racers on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-034a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-035a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-036a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-037a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-038a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-039a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-040a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-041a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-042a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-043a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-044a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-045a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-046a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-047a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-048a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-049a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday. Terer won the event for the third time in his career.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-050a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-051a.jpg
Fans cheer during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-052a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-053a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-054a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-055a.jpg
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-056a.jpg
Thousands participated in the 2019 TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon. This year's event joins a growing number of races locally and nationally in going virtual.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-057a.jpg
Elizabeth Miller rests her head on Brett Miller after they both finish the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-058a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-059a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-060a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-061a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-062a.jpg
Jessica Schirato pulls the hood on her poncho over her head as she finishes Sunday's TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. See today's Sports section for more on the marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-063a.jpg
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-064a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-065a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-066a.jpg
Elliott Sharp watches racers finish the race.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-067a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-068a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-069a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-070a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-071a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-072a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-073a.jpg
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-074a.jpg
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-075a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-076a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-077a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno high-fives female winner Hirut Guangul as she crosses the finish line to win the 2019 TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. The race will be back to "close to normal" on Sunday, according to Moreno. Guangul will be back to try for her sixth Q-C win.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-078a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno hugs female winner Hirut Guangul during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-079a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-080a.jpg
Amy Regan took second place during the women's marathon Sunday at the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon. By clocking 2 hours, 44 minutes, 24 seconds in her debut at the 26.2-mile distance, the Kansan qualified for 2020's U.S. Olympic Trials.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-081a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-082a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-083a.jpg
Amador Nunez runs with the American Flag during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-084a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-085a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
