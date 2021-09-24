 Skip to main content
Expect road closures, traffic delays Saturday for the Quad-City Marathon
090121-qc-nws-marathon-1

TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon race director Joe Moreno holds up a sign that will be posted along the course later this month, informing Palmer College of Chiropractic 5k runners they have the opportunity to run across the old span of the Interstate 74 bridge before it is demolished. The marathon is Sept. 25 and 26.

 Bobby Metcalf

Expect traffic delays in Bettendorf Saturday morning during the Quad-City Marathon. 

The race begins at 7 a.m. and delays are expected until about 9 a.m.

State Street and Grant Street will be closed at the intersections of 12th Street and 18th Street.

Expect delays on Kimberly Road from Grant Street to Lincoln Road, Lincoln Road between Kimberly Road and 18th Street, and 18th Street from Lincoln Road to State Street. The George Thuenen Bridge to the Isle Casino/Hotel will also be impacted.

Bettendorf Police will permit vehicles to cross roadways whenever possible, according to a news release from the city. 

They said motorists in Bettendorf can bypass the marathon by using Middle Road to travel east/west through the city.

