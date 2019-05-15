Warmer-than-usual temperatures and more rain are in store for the Quad-Cities in the next few days, but earlier predictions about the Northern Lights being visible this week aren't likely to pan out.
Meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service in Davenport said there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Thursday. “Temperatures will be considerably above normal,” she said.
The high will be near 86 or 87, compared with the normal of 72.9 for May 16 in Moline. The normal low for May 16 is 50.7. The low Thursday will be around 66, Simmons said.
More rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday too, she said.
As for reports of the Aurora Borealis being visible, “It doesn’t look like it’s going to come down this far,” she said. The lights were expected to be visible Wednesday-Friday in Alaska and Canada, as well as some part of the United States, but unlikely in the Quad-City region, she said.
In March, clouds prevented the lights from being visible in the Quad-Cities.