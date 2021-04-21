Experts advise Moline on downtown's future, including hundreds more apartments

From 500 new housing units to a zip line over part of the Mississippi River, experts are advising Moline leaders to think big when planning their new riverfront and downtown.
As the old I-74 bridge is fully demolished, the land under it, which hasn't seen daylight in decades, becomes ripe for development.
Looking for ideas on how to get the most out of the prime, vacated acreage, the city and its partners turned to the Urban Land Institute, or ULI, for advice.
The collection of land-use experts study available real estate, interview those charged with developing it, and produce a strategy for achieving the best use.
Members of the Institute have spent many hours studying Moline's assets and coming up with recommendations, including specific features, funding and planning. Their full report will be delivered in a couple of months, but stakeholders on Wednesday were presented with a summary of ULI's suggestions.
One priority is developing the city-owned Spiegel Building, which sits just east of the old bridge along River Drive. The building, along with a major park, would be the "catalysts" for ongoing development.
More downtown housing is another priority, including as many as 500 units that would combine multi-level offerings, along with row houses.
At least two large parks would help achieve the goal of a fully walkable riverfront-to-downtown, including a 200-acre portion in and along the Mississippi River.
To achieve any of the recommendations, the city must first identify project managers, they were told.
Renew Moline has long been dedicated to redevelopment in the city, and ULI members said the non-profit currently is understaffed but should be in charge of certain projects.
Successful redevelopment of the bridge land also will require considerable dedication from the city, which is being advised to immediately fill vacancies in the offices of city administrator and economic development.
"Renew Moline should take on the next big project — The Great River project," the ULI presentation states. "This major project is a significant undertaking."
The city, meanwhile, should focus on staff resources, too. The city should "move expeditiously" to fill its leadership openings and take the lead on the residential components of the plans, among others.
Illustrations provided during the presentation included a "waterspout" in the river that would reach 200 to 400 feet into the air, making it clearly visible and alluring from the new I-74 bridge.
From the riverfront to 5th Avenue, the downtown should become one large, "car-independent neighborhood" with more restaurants and retail and a focus on art and entrepreneurs.
Leaders also must aggressively pursue a variety of funding sources that previously have been untapped and should take advantage of new federal infrastructure funding. The idea, the experts said, is to agree on a "Moline brand" and to sell its vision, using city money to attract more money.
The city cannot go it alone, ULI members warned, and should approach all elements of the redevelopment through private/public partnerships beyond the relationship between the city and Renew Moline. For instance, an endowment should be created and business and property owners should be directly involved, they said.
Members of ULI frequently referred to development success stories in other cities throughout the country and the world, including some with which the members have been directly involved. They urged everyone to "think big" and have "an appetite for risk."
The pandemic and social unrest, they said, will create opportunities "to imagine the future differently."
Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati told presenters, "I am very excited about the big ideas you've shared with us."
And interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said he also was excited and "inspired" and said the city's financial standing is particularly good and a number of funding opportunities, including new Tax Increment Financing, or TIF districts, could easily be created.