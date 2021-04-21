Experts advise Moline on downtown's future, including hundreds more apartments

At least two large parks would help achieve the goal of a fully walkable riverfront-to-downtown, including a 200-acre portion in and along the Mississippi River.

To achieve any of the recommendations, the city must first identify project managers, they were told.

Renew Moline has long been dedicated to redevelopment in the city, and ULI members said the non-profit currently is understaffed but should be in charge of certain projects.

Successful redevelopment of the bridge land also will require considerable dedication from the city, which is being advised to immediately fill vacancies in the offices of city administrator and economic development.

"Renew Moline should take on the next big project — The Great River project," the ULI presentation states. "This major project is a significant undertaking."

The city, meanwhile, should focus on staff resources, too. The city should "move expeditiously" to fill its leadership openings and take the lead on the residential components of the plans, among others.

Illustrations provided during the presentation included a "waterspout" in the river that would reach 200 to 400 feet into the air, making it clearly visible and alluring from the new I-74 bridge.