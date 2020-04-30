Experts validating test results from new program, Iowa governor says

During her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts, Reynolds said experts at the state hygienic lab at the University of Iowa are working to ensure the TestIowa results are accurate and providing reliable information.

“That’s why we have TestIowa located at the state hygienic lab. We’re working with a team that is very qualified, that have been doing (infectious disease) testing for a long, long time. There’s a lot of expertise in that lab,” Reynolds said from the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That’s why they’re taking the time that they are, to make sure that they’re validating the process so that we can ensure Iowans that the results that they are receiving are accurate. … I feel confident that we’ll be able to demonstrate that to Iowans.”

Reynolds has said expanded testing, driven by the TestIowa program, is one reason she felt comfortable relaxing some of the virus mitigation policies for some businesses in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, where virus activity has not been as widespread. The newly relaxed policies, which include the re-opening of restaurants and bars that serve food, go into effect Friday.

For the second consecutive day Thursday, the state confirmed a new single-day high with 14 new deaths related to the new coronavirus.