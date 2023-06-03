If exploring Quad-City area parks and natural areas while searching for answers to scavenger hunt clues sounds like fun, then River Action has an offer.

Throughout June, River Action is sponsoring a new event called “Explore and Seek” in which participants can visit a total of 20 parks or natural areas in Scott and Rock Island counties, looking for answers to two questions about each destination.

Participants who return their answers on paper or online, regardless the number of parks visited and questions answered, will be entered in a drawing for prizes. In addition, there will be a first- and second-prize drawing for participants who correctly answer all 40 questions.

Don’t think you can just “Google” your way through this.

The questions can be answered only by visiting, said Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action. A question for Pigeon Creek in Bettendorf, for example, is "what is the age of most trees in the park?" A question for Rock Island’s Sunset Park is "How many fish are on the Mississippi of Life mural?"

Registration for individuals or families is $30 ($37 if requested by mail) and includes clues, a map, an answer sheet, two small notebooks, coupons for area businesses and a fanny pack. To register, go to riveraction.org or call 563-322-2969.

Explore and Seek is River Action’s latest iteration of a family- and river-oriented activity for the month of June that began in 1984 as the Ride the River bicycle tour of the Quad-Cities riverfront.

The nonprofit organization that strives to foster the environmental, economic and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River and its riverfront in the Quad-City region was barely a year old when its organizers dreamed up the river ride. Their goal was to connect people with the Mississippi River; promote exercise; provide a fun, family activity, and raise money for the construction of bike trails by dividing proceeds among Quad-City communities.

At the height of its popularity in the early 1990s, Ride the River attracted about 7,500 people, and River Action was able to present cities with checks of $5,000 earmarked for bike trails, Wine said.

Although participation leveled off through the years, the event was still a Quad-Cities Father’s Day staple when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Because of the health risk of in-person events, River Action pivoted to an alternative called Ride and Seek, a scavenger hunt along the area’s bicycle trails, for both 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, the organization offered Ride and Seek, which had enjoyed satisfactory success, as well as a return to Ride the River.

“We thought there might be pent-up demand,” Wine said. “But it didn’t work. At the end of the day, the participation was not as large as we had hoped.” Each event logged about 300 participants.

So this year, rather than hosting Ride the River again, River Action is offering Explore and Seek and spending a year brainstorming “other ways to celebrate Dad.”

Something with a pancake breakfast, perhaps? Lots of ideas are being considered, Wine said.

Memories of Ride the River

Dedicated trails were scarce.

It may be hard to imagine now, but at the time of the first event, there were no riverfront trails in either Davenport, Bettendorf or Rock Island. Only Moline had 2.5 miles of Ben Butterworth Parkway, Wine said.

Instead, participants used streets along the river that had to be closed off from vehicle traffic with cones. “We had tons and tons of cones,” Wine recalls.

By the time of last year’s ride, participants could elect to ride 40 miles of riverfront trail. The route began at the Quad-City Times, then traveled to Bettendorf, where bikes were loaded onto a barge and participants boarded the Celebration Belle for the crossing into Moline. Once participants were reunited with their bikes, they could continue upriver to Cordova, then back down to Rock Island, all the way to Sunset Park, then back to Davenport across the Centennial Bridge to the Times.

The 2 a.m. call to cancel

Although Ride the River worked through several major obstacles throughout the years, only once did it have to be scratched. That was in 1990 when Duck Creek in Davenport and Bettendorf had record flooding the day before the scheduled ride.

Wine said she got a call from police at 2 a.m. on Father’s Day, advising that because of the flood emergency in the two cities, they could not work the race and it couldn’t go on.

“It was hard for people to understand,” Wine recalled. “On Sunday it was sunny and beautiful and, if you were coming in from Clinton or Muscatine, you would have no idea why the race was canceled. We tried to put it out on the radio and as many places as we could” but many people came anyway, as about 5,000 had registered that year.

‘So much cash’

The following weekend, River Action staff and volunteers were back in downtown Davenport giving cash refunds on half the registration cost. A full refund wasn’t possible because fanny packs and T-shirts had already been purchased. Those, too, were given to registrants.

Wine recalls extra law enforcement protection “because we had so much cash.”

Emergency transport

Another year River Action learned the day before the ride that, because of high water on the Mississippi, a barge would not be available for transporting bicycles because “the barge could not hold onto the shore.” Within hours, Adrian Carriers, Milan, was hired to haul bicycles across the Interstate 74 bridge on five or six semis. “It was amazing how it all came together,” Wine said.