Delve into the history and stories of the Kennedy family with five Lifelong Learner Summer Seminars at Black Hawk College. All seminars will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, July 11-Aug. 8, at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $10 per seminar.
The topics and dates are Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald – A Brief History of the Kennedy Family – July 11; The Kennedy Tragedies and Scandals – July 18; Camelot – July 25; JFK – Aug. 1; JFK and the Kennedy Family Legacy – Aug. 8.
Lifelong Learner seminars are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.