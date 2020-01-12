Extension wants to hear from lawn caretakers

University of Illinois Extension is looking for Rock Island County lawn caretakers interested in environmentally friendly care practices to participate in a focus group from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rock Island County office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.

Extension employees are trying to learn more about how Illinois lawn caretakers feel about natural lawn care and to get feedback that they can incorporate in future educational materials.

"The data gathered at this focus group will supplement a previously conducted statewide survey about natural lawn care and will be used to further refine current natural lawn care educational materials," according to an Extension news release.

This might include watering practices, reduced fertilizer and pesticide use, landscaping for habitat and composting.

A $30 Amazon gift card will be given to all participants.

To participate, contact Haley Haverback-Gruber at hmh2@illinois.edu or 309-9323-3447.

