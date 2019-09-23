There is a heightened police presence today at Moline High School after investigation into a threat that spread over social media Sunday night.
According to a statement from the district:
“Sunday evening, Moline administration and the Moline Police Department received an anonymous tip suggesting the possibility of violence at MHS (Moline High School) planned for Monday, September 23. Moline police immediately responded to the threat by interviewing named parties and conducting corresponding searches.
"Based on their investigation, the police department has determined that NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Moline High School students exists.
"The administration believes that student safety is essential to a productive and secure learning environment. To help students, staff, and parents feel more at ease today, additional police will be present at MHS throughout the day.”