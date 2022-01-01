Extreme cold, dangerous wind chills for Sunday

Sunny skies but very cold conditions will greet Quad-City residents on Sunday, with the high only reaching about 4 degrees with northwest wind of 5-10 mph that will send wind chill indices below zero for the day, said Meteorologist Ray Wolf of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Snowfall began tapering off south of the Quad-Cities about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A band north and west of the Quad-Cities stretching from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City and up to Galena, Illinois, may have added a few more flakes to the Quad-City region, Wolf said. But the bulk of the snow was over for most folks not affected by that band.
“The big news will be the colder temps and the wind chills,” Wolf said.
“We’ve skated by to this point on getting cold,” he said. “We’ve had a few single-digit nights here and there up to this point, but this will have more of a bite because of the wind. I’ve heard some churches already have canceled Sunday services.”
As far as snow, the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, had received 3.9 inches of snow by 6 p.m., Wolf said. At the Davenport Municipal Airport near the National Weather Service, 5.2 inches fell.
Wolf said that Dubuque had gotten 3.1 inches, while Camanche received 3.5 inches. Muscatine had received 4 inches by 5 p.m.
The record for snowfall on New Year's Day in the Quad-Cities is 4.2 inches set in 1891.
It will be an up and down week as far as temperatures in the Quad-Cities, Wolf added.
The overnight low temperature Sunday into Monday is expected to dip to minus 8, but the high Monday is expected to reach 25 degrees under sunny skies. Tuesday’s high temperature is forecast to climb to 34 degrees with sunny skies.
But by Wednesday the cold air is back with a high of 15 degrees. The extended forecast for both Thursday and Friday calls for a high of 8 each day. By Saturday the high is expected to be back to near 29 degrees.
Wolf said that the Quad-Cities is in a region where the temperatures to the south are warmer while the temperatures to the north are colder. “We’re in that in-between zone. If this were summer we’d probably be having some pretty decent thunderstorms.”