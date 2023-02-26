Generations of families have trusted the staff and doctors of Eye Surgeons Associates with care for vision and hearing. The practice is celebrating 40 years of providing patients with their best vision for life in 2023.

Dr. John Frederick, president of ESA, comments on this milestone, “We are so grateful to the patients that trust us with their vision. With a practice that includes services ranging from regular eye exams to complex surgical procedures, we offer patient care for a lifetime. As a pediatric ophthalmologist in practice since 1998, I have the opportunity to treat patients as kids and see them again as parents caring for their child’s vision. It’s an honor to be trusted to care for patients.”

To show appreciation to patients and the community, Eye Surgeons is giving away tickets to local attractions throughout the year as part of its What Can You See In the QC 40th anniversary campaign. The monthly attractions will be featured on posters in the Bettendorf and Rock Island Eye Surgeons clinics, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EyeSurgeonsAssociates and www.esaeyecare.com. A different attraction will be highlighted each month, and patients and the public can guess the attraction and enter to win tickets. Rules can be found on the website. Enter at the clinics or on the ESA website.

Dr. Frederick continues, “We know the important role vision plays in enjoying a happy and active lifestyle. Clear vision helps you see details and distance; as we age, color clarity can be affected by cataracts that cloud vision. We want everybody to see their best, experience the world-class attractions we have in the Quad Cities and have the opportunity to win tickets to these attractions. We think it’s a great way to thank the community and celebrate our 40th year.”

For 40 years, Eye Surgeons Associates has been committed to providing people in the Quad Cities and surrounding communities their best vision for life through a comprehensive range of eye care dedicated to the preservation, enhancement, and restoration of vision at any age. Surgical services include cataract and refractive, featuring LASIK and lens exchange. Patients with cornea and external eye disease, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration, pediatric eye disorders, and strabismus receive treatment in a private practice setting. Eye Surgeons Associates is a professional corporation owned by physicians.