scam

Hy-Vee is warning shoppers of a scam that has surfaced on social media.

The post includes a fake “$80 off groceries” coupon at Hy-Vee stores. This is a scam and "our stores are not able to honor this," Hy-Vee said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Hy-Vee said that shoppers need to look for their weekly ad or their monthly Mega ad, or download the Hy-Vee Deals app.

