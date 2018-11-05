Hy-Vee is warning shoppers of a scam that has surfaced on social media.
Please beware of a scam that has surfaced on social media. The post includes a fake “$80 off groceries” coupon at Hy-Vee stores. This is a scam and our stores are not able to honor this. For the latest Hy-Vee deals, visit our website at https://t.co/whoREEjOnI— Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 4, 2018
Hy-Vee said that shoppers need to look for their weekly ad or their monthly Mega ad, or download the Hy-Vee Deals app.