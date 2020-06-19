You are the owner of this article.
Fair decision will be made early next week; grandstand concerts in doubt
Fair decision will be made early next week; grandstand concerts in doubt

  • Updated
Country superstar Keith Urban is still scheduled for an Aug. 5 concert at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, but that could change next week with a decision on how to proceed with the fair.  This photo is from a June 2011 performance at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.

A decision is expected early next week on whether to proceed with the Mississippi Valley Fair scheduled for Aug. 4-9 in Davenport, but even if it does, the big grandstand concerts appear unlikely, Shawn Loter, fair director said Friday morning.

Loter said he hopes to meet with representatives of the Scott County Health Department on Monday with a plan for the fair that includes COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing and abundant sanitizing.

The health department cannot say 'no' to the fair, but if it does not approve the plan, fair officials would have to consider canceling because "our insurance says we pretty much have to follow recommendations," Loter said.

Hosting the grandstand shows prove the biggest challenge. If acts have to be cancelled, they would be re-signed for 2021, he said.

4-H officials already have canceled youth livestock shows, but Loter hopes to offer a Scott County youth open show in which young people who have been tending animals all year can still enter them in competition.

The open shows for adults would proceed as normal, as would midway rides, food vendors and other attractions. "Everything else would be the same," Loter said.

The fair typically draws 325,000 people for its six-day run on the fairgrounds on West Locust Street.

Admission is through the purchase of a Fun Card, and Loter said "quite a few" have already been sold.

If concerts have to be canceled and people want a refund, those will be made in full at the fair office or by mail, Loter said.

