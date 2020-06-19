Fair decision will be made early next week; grandstand concerts in doubt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A decision is expected early next week on whether to proceed with the Mississippi Valley Fair scheduled for Aug. 4-9 in Davenport, but even if it does, the big grandstand concerts appear unlikely, Shawn Loter, fair director said Friday morning.

Loter said he hopes to meet with representatives of the Scott County Health Department on Monday with a plan for the fair that includes COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing and abundant sanitizing.

The health department cannot say 'no' to the fair, but if it does not approve the plan, fair officials would have to consider canceling because "our insurance says we pretty much have to follow recommendations," Loter said.

Hosting the grandstand shows prove the biggest challenge. If acts have to be cancelled, they would be re-signed for 2021, he said.