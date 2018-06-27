The price of a FunCard providing admission to all of the grandstand acts at this year's Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport rises from $55 to $60 after Saturday.
The FunCard allows fair admission once per day and admission to all six nights of entertainment. Individual night tickets will not be sold for the grandstand events.
This year's concerts, which start at 8 p.m., feature:
- July 31: Chris Young, the 33-year-old Tennessee native who was the 2006 winner of the TV program "Nashville Star" on the USA Network. His singles include "Drinkin' Me Lonely," "You're Gonna Love Me," "Voices," "Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)," "Tomorrow" and "You." Young performed at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline in December 2016.
- Aug. 1: Sublime with Rome, a California-based rock collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of the band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. The band headlined the area's first Muddy Fest in June 2017 at Davenport's Centennial Park.
- Aug. 2: Toby Keith, a 56-year-old Oklahoma native whose total worldwide album sales exceed 40 million. He has charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including 20 No. 1 hits such as "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "Should've Been a Cowboy," and "How Do You Like Me Now?" He performed at the Davenport fair in 2013.
- Aug. 3: Theory of a Deadman, a rock band from British Columbia, formed in 2001. The band has had eight Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including three No. 1 hits, "Bad Girlfriend," "Lowlife" and "Rx (Medicate).”
- Aug. 4: Billy Currington, a 44-year-old native of Savannah, Georgia who has had 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. His 11 No. 1 hits include "Do I Make You Wanna," "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," "Good Directions," "People Are Crazy" and "That's How Country Boys Roll."
- Aug. 5: Justin Moore, a 34-year-old Arkansas native who performed at the TaxSlayer Center in November. He's charted 11 times on the Hot Country Songs chart, including the No. 1 singles "Small Town USA," "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," "Til My Last Day," "Lettin' the Night Roll," "You Look Like I Need a Drink" and "Somebody Else Will.”
For tickets and more details, visit mvfair.com or call 563-326-5338.