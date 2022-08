The Davenport Public Library will host the fourth annual Block Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Fairmount Branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St.

During this event, patrons will have the opportunity to connect with local organizations, learn about library services and socialize with neighbors. There will be children's activities, raffles and a free lunch while supplies last.