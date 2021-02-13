Faith was the foundation of her life

Virginia met her life partner Ray at their church youth group. He was a pastor, and she helped him visit sick women, type bulletins and write letters. She attended Northwestern Bible School where she played intramural sports and played in music groups.

Music stuck with her. She worked to develop her singing voice. Never able to take lessons growing up, Virginia yearned for her kids to learn the piano.

The sounds of three or four instruments playing at once soon filled the house. She lived vicariously through the musical talents of her children, several of whom went on to earn degrees in music fields.

“I know it was a sacrifice on a pastor salary for all of us to take piano lessons,” Sharon said.

During the pandemic, Sharon stood outside of Virginia's window, both of them on the phone with each other. Their voices joined for the hymns "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Paid It All," long-time favorites.

Black bottom pie and cinnamon rolls were Virginia's specialties. But meat-and-potato meals were usually what her kids would find on the dinner table.

She carefully knitted clothes for her kids, and as they grew up, her handmade washcloths became their prized possessions.