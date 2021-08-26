Fall foliage is starting early in the Quad-Cities, because of the hot, dry season

People may notice fall colors already creeping onto certain trees in the Quad-Cities this year, responding to a dry and hot season.
At this time of year, usually temperatures are starting to cool off to the low 80s or high 70s. With the heat refusing to break, trees are less prepared to deal with it, local arborist Robert Spartz said.
Paired with the heat is a lack of good rainfall over the past month or so, drying out the ground. Trees respond to the stress of less nutrients by conserving what they have, causing them to lose leaves earlier.
Trees also depend on sunlight availability to signal when they should start to prepare for changing seasons. This is why leaves generally start to change color around daylight saving time.
"The tree knows ... when it needs to start shutting down for winter," Spartz said.
Trees with more shallow root systems, like maples and birches, change the earliest. Especially with new maple hybrids, Spartz said, improper planting and care in the trees younger years are also factors in early color-changes.
Early leaf changes means early falling leaves, changing this fall's usually picture-perfect, colorful foliage.
One way to combat the effects of dryness and heat on trees is to have a consistent watering schedule. Consistent rain is more important than sporadic, heavy rain, so Spartz said to soak the roots area once a week and supplement the area with water in-between soakings.
"When you start to see fall colors, that part of the tree isn't going to provide any benefits for the rest of the year," Spartz said.