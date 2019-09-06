September is Drive the Great River Road Month, the Mississippi River Parkway Commission’s (MRPC) annual celebration of America’s oldest and longest National Scenic Byway.
During Drive the Great River Road Month, drivers are encouraged to plan their own trip along the 3,000-mile Great River Road, which follows the Mississippi River through 10 states, from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana. Travelers can spend a day or a month exploring one of the longest and most unique scenic byways in North America. The Great River Road is also one of the nation’s oldest byways, celebrating 81 years of welcoming travelers in 2019.
Win $500 for a Great River Road trip
The MRPC has also launched the Drive the Great River Road Month Sweepstakes, which runs through Sept. 30 and will award one grand-prize winner with $500 to spend on their next Great River Road trip. To enter, fans can visit the Great River Road’s website. Plan your Great River Road trip with the help of www.experiencemississippiriver.com.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
RELATED READING
For three months during the summer of 2017, Quad-City Times photographers Kevin Schmidt and Andy Abeyta and reporter Jack Cullen explored a 400-mile region of the winding Mississippi River Valley that spans the entire eastern border of Iowa & northwest Illinois (including the Quad-Cities) and southwest Wisconsin. THE GREAT RIVER tells the story of their journey, through stunning photography and stories of the people and places on and around our mighty waterway. To order go to: https://qctimes.com/forms/books/
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!