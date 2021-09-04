 Skip to main content
Fall houseplant sale announced
topical alert

Fall houseplant sale announced

fall houseplant sale

The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting a fall houseplant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

A variety of houseplants, plants from the center’s greenhouse, pots and items from featured plant consignors will be available for sale.

New this year, the Center will run a plant adoption service. Houseplants needing rehoming can be dropped off during open business hours Sept. 6-10 in our lobby. The center will help find a new home for these houseplants during the Sept. 11 sale.

Regular business hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Labor Day, Sept. 6; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

There is no RSVP or entry fee required to shop the sale. Members and guests paying general admission are welcome to explore the grounds during their visit.

Admission is free for members, $7 for adults 16-and-older and $4 for youth ages 2-15. Toddlers under 2 are free.

