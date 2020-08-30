Fall is good time for lawn care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: If your lawn is experiencing drought conditions, some of this advise may not apply.

As summer transitions into fall, it is time to help lawns recover from summer stress. Let the weather and the condition of your lawn help you develop a plan suited to your landscape.

• Continue mowing if your lawn is actively growing. Mow high, leaving cool season grasses like bluegrass and fescues at least 2½ preferably 3½ inches tall after cutting.

Warm season grasses like bermudagrass, carpetgrass, centipedegrass and zoysia should be grown at 1 to 2 inches tall.

Taller grass is better able to compete with weeds, is more drought tolerant and less susceptible to insects and disease.

Mow often, removing no more than one third the total height. Leave short clippings on the lawn. They will quickly break down, adding organic matter, moisture and nutrients to the soil. Run your mower over long clippings to reduce their size and speed decomposition.