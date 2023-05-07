Sunday's sun shone on the long line of vehicles proceeding from Davenport to Rock Island for the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.
The annual event recognizes the 49 officers killed in the line of duty from the Quad-Cities and other agencies within a 50-mile radius.
The service began at Adventure Christian Church in Davenport, featuring music, video and various speakers, ending the procession at the Rock Island County Justice Center. There, attending Gold Star Families were seated as Rock Island County Sherriff Darren Hart kicked off a wreath ceremony.
After opening prayers by Rock Island Police Department Chaplain Don Johnson, acting memorial chaplain Russ Wilson read the names of the fallen.
Each Gold Star Family was given a white flower to place on the wreath on behalf of their fallen loved one.
If no one was present to represent an individual, an officer from one of the other agencies placed the flower, acting in solidarity with families who couldn't attend and those who perished many years in the past.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy Arturo Dominguez, who was stationed next to the ceremonial wreath, filled the role for several officers.
He sees the annual memorial service as, "coming together for everybody."
"The most important thing, for me, is being there for the families," Dominguez said. "It's kind of like something you do, but not a lot comes back, but it's not for you. It's for the people (families). I think they're very proud and appreciative of it."
Names were listed, based on the timing of the officers' passing — the final being officer Thomas D. Moore, who served his final day with the Muscatine Police Department o n July 12, 1869.
To avoid the recognition of their service "fading away," Dominguez was happy to step up for past generations of fallen officers like Moore.
"They deserve it," he said.
A 21-gun salute and Honor Guard presentation closed off the ceremony.
Bruce Eidson came from Macomb to attend the ceremony for the first time.
"It shows the agencies care," he said of the event. "They know that our family members are putting their lives on the line, just like they are, so it just creates one big family."
Eidson attended to honor his nephew, Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Weist, who died just over a year ago Sunday. His was the first name read.
"It's not necessarily a family you want to be a part of, because of what's happened," he said. "But, the reality of it is: We have to support one another through triumph and tragedy — and this is the tragedy part."
Participating Honor Guards on Sunday included Davenport, Moline, East Moline and Rock Island Police Departments; Rock Island and Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol.
