Sunday's sun shone on the long line of vehicles proceeding from Davenport to Rock Island for the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.

The annual event recognizes the 49 officers killed in the line of duty from the Quad-Cities and other agencies within a 50-mile radius.

The service began at Adventure Christian Church in Davenport, featuring music, video and various speakers, ending the procession at the Rock Island County Justice Center. There, attending Gold Star Families were seated as Rock Island County Sherriff Darren Hart kicked off a wreath ceremony.

After opening prayers by Rock Island Police Department Chaplain Don Johnson, acting memorial chaplain Russ Wilson read the names of the fallen.

Each Gold Star Family was given a white flower to place on the wreath on behalf of their fallen loved one.

If no one was present to represent an individual, an officer from one of the other agencies placed the flower, acting in solidarity with families who couldn't attend and those who perished many years in the past.

Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy Arturo Dominguez, who was stationed next to the ceremonial wreath, filled the role for several officers.

He sees the annual memorial service as, "coming together for everybody."

"The most important thing, for me, is being there for the families," Dominguez said. "It's kind of like something you do, but not a lot comes back, but it's not for you. It's for the people (families). I think they're very proud and appreciative of it."

Names were listed, based on the timing of the officers' passing — the final being officer Thomas D. Moore, who served his final day with the Muscatine Police Department o n July 12, 1869.

To avoid the recognition of their service "fading away," Dominguez was happy to step up for past generations of fallen officers like Moore.

"They deserve it," he said.

A 21-gun salute and Honor Guard presentation closed off the ceremony.

Bruce Eidson came from Macomb to attend the ceremony for the first time.

"It shows the agencies care," he said of the event. "They know that our family members are putting their lives on the line, just like they are, so it just creates one big family."

Eidson attended to honor his nephew, Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Weist, who died just over a year ago Sunday. His was the first name read.

"It's not necessarily a family you want to be a part of, because of what's happened," he said. "But, the reality of it is: We have to support one another through triumph and tragedy — and this is the tragedy part."

Participating Honor Guards on Sunday included Davenport, Moline, East Moline and Rock Island Police Departments; Rock Island and Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Close The Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial vehicle, which reads "In Valor There Is Hope," and "Never Forgotten" across the back, parked in front of the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service. An officer from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office salutes at the flower wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. An line of officers from several Quad-Cities and surrounding law enforcement agencies stand during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. Two Bettendorf police officers salute at the flower wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. An officer from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office places a flower in the wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart gives opening remarks at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. A line of vehicles proceed onto 3rd Ave. in Rock Island during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service, which began at Adventure Community Church in Davenport and ended at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday. A group of Illinois State Police officers salute during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday. A family member of fallen Clinton Police Department officer Todd Stone receiving a white flower in honor of Stone's service and sacrifice during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday. A Rock Island County Sheriff's Office vehicle turns onto 3rd Ave. in Rock Island during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service procession, which began at Adventure Community Church in Davenport and ended at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday. A glimpse at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service The Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial vehicle, which reads "In Valor There Is Hope," and "Never Forgotten" across the back, parked in front of the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service. An officer from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office salutes at the flower wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. An line of officers from several Quad-Cities and surrounding law enforcement agencies stand during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. Two Bettendorf police officers salute at the flower wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. An officer from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office places a flower in the wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart gives opening remarks at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. A line of vehicles proceed onto 3rd Ave. in Rock Island during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service, which began at Adventure Community Church in Davenport and ended at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday. A group of Illinois State Police officers salute during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday. A family member of fallen Clinton Police Department officer Todd Stone receiving a white flower in honor of Stone's service and sacrifice during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday. A Rock Island County Sheriff's Office vehicle turns onto 3rd Ave. in Rock Island during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service procession, which began at Adventure Community Church in Davenport and ended at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday.