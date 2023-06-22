After a report of bricks falling from a downtown Rock Island building Monday, the owners are moving ahead with a structural assessment, city officials said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, the Rock Island Fire Department received a call reporting bricks were falling from a three-story building at 217 17th St. Two of three tenants were notified of the evacuation late Monday, while a third was not at home.

Spellbound New Age & Gift shop occupies the ground floor.

The building is owned by Matt Stern and an unidentified partner. Stern has been in constant contact with the city and sent his business partner and an independent structural engineer to the site immediately, according to a statement from the city.

Miles Brainard, Rock Island's community and economic development director, said the two owners have been working with staff to have a structural assessment done and intend to proceed with repairs.

"The City of Rock Island, like its neighbors, regularly inspects rental properties and cites property owners for code violations identified during inspections,” Brainard said. “Depending on the condition of a building, it may be inspected every year or every few years. More frequent inspections may also be done following resident complaints."

No complaints were made about structural problems prior to Monday, Brainard said.

The parapet (partial wall) on the front roof line of the building is the only known portion of the building in need of repair, but additional work may be required after the structural assessment.

Mayor Mike Thoms thanked city officials and Stern for their responses.

"The good communication demonstrated between the city's inspection division, fire and police departments served to prevent a possible dangerous situation,” Thoms said. “The city appreciates the prompt response from owner Matt Stern and his willingness to do what is necessary to correct the situation and bring the building into code compliance.”

City staff said Tuesday that all residents were safely relocated to temporary accommodations and were referred to the Red Cross for aid.

If any resident has a complaint or concern, they are asked to contact the city's inspections division at 309-732-2910.