Falling COVID-19 infection rates in Quad-Cities mark week of change in fight against the virus

The week in COVID-19 was marked by two events: The decline of new infections across the Quad-Cities and Saturday's closure of the Camden Centre Vaccination Clinic in Milan.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County — and the entire Quad-Cities saw just eight new infections that day.

Those numbers were just part of an emerging trend in Scott and Rock Island counties. In the seven-day time period from Wednesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 26, Scott County saw just 49 new COVID-19 cases, an average of seven cases a day.

All local public health officials said vaccinations were one of the primary keys to dropping the rate of COVID-19's spread.

While falling infections rates were one sign of the changing battle against COVID-19, so was Saturday's shuttering of the mass vaccination clinic in Milan.

Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said closing the Camden Centre clinic was "a bit bittersweet" but said it clearly signaled a new, even more hopeful, phase of the pandemic.