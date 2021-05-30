Falling COVID-19 infection rates in Quad-Cities mark week of change in fight against the virus

The week in COVID-19 was marked by two events: The decline of new infections across the Quad-Cities and Saturday's closure of the Camden Centre Vaccination Clinic in Milan.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County — and the entire Quad-Cities saw just eight new infections that day.
Those numbers were just part of an emerging trend in Scott and Rock Island counties. In the seven-day time period from Wednesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 26, Scott County saw just 49 new COVID-19 cases, an average of seven cases a day.
All local public health officials said vaccinations were one of the primary keys to dropping the rate of COVID-19's spread.
While falling infections rates were one sign of the changing battle against COVID-19, so was Saturday's shuttering of the mass vaccination clinic in Milan.
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said closing the Camden Centre clinic was "a bit bittersweet" but said it clearly signaled a new, even more hopeful, phase of the pandemic.
“This mass vaccination effort — the largest public health effort in history — has gone through many phases and required the hard work of partners all across the Quad-Cities,” Hill said. “We couldn’t have gotten this far without the work and dedication of our many partners. We all will continue to work together to end this pandemic by getting as many people vaccinated as possible. Please do your part and get vaccinated.”
The Camden Centre site opened March 9 and was staffed by 60 National Guard soldiers and more than 20 contracted nurses from the Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as health department clinic staff and volunteers. According to Hill, 39,672 doses have been administered at the site.
Friday, May 28
With travel numbers high for Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 numbers were low Friday. Scott County reported eight new cases, while Rock Island County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
Thursday, May 27
Scott County has reported 21,624 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Rock Island County has reported 14,920 cases in the past 14 months. The number of deaths in both counties remained the same, with Rock Island County's at 324 and Scott County's at 244.
Wednesday, May 26
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County. And state health officials even adjusted Scott County's pandemic-long case count down by one to 21,614.
The number of deaths in Scott County tied to the virus remained 243.
The news across the Mississippi River was almost as encouraging. The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases is 14,908.
Rock Island County's COVID-19-related death toll remained at 324.
Even the hospitalization numbers from across the Q-C showed encouraging signs. Rock Island County health officials reported 10 county residents hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus, while Genesis Health System reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.65% and 20 COVID-19 patients.
Tuesday, May 25
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, May 24
New COVID-19 infections continued this month's downward trend — but Monday brought the news of how deadly the virus can be.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus is 323.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 34 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday, May 21. Like Rock Island County, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a low number of new COVID-19 infections since last Friday — just 25 in the three-day span.