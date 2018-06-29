Mothers United/Madres Unidas will hold a rally "for an end to U.S. policy of family separation and detention' as part of the national Families Belong Together Day of Action.
When: Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.
Where: Vander Veer Park, Davenport
What: According to a news release, the group's goals are to:
- End family separation and reunite families. "Permanently end family separation and immediately reunify those that have been separated. ICE must release parents immediately so that they can be reunited with their children."
- End family detention. "Children and families deserve due process, not indefinite imprisonment. Children do not belong in baby cages and internment-like camps. Family incarceration is not the solution to family separation."
- End "zero humanity." "Reverse the policy that created this crisis and chaos to begin with. Parents should not be criminally prosecuted for doing what all parents do, which is bring their children to safety."
For more information: Visit facebook.com/events/993866544114059/