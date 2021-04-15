Families Food Box distribution Fridays at Credit Island

The United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program is distributing free food at 10:30 a.m. Fridays through April at Credit Island in Davenport.

The family-sized boxes include healthy protein, produce and dairy items, according to a news release.

Nutrition program coordinator is Michael Shinbori, assisted by Barbara Shinbori and volunteers, have thus far distributed 40,000 boxes of free food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Friday distributions start at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Island Park Lodge, 220 W. River Drive, and continue until the food runs out. Anyone in need is welcome; there is no preapproval or verification needed.

“Our goal is simply to help mitigate the hunger and food insecurity created by the job losses and economic hardship resulting from the pandemic,” Michael Shinbori said.