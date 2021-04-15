 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Families Food Box distribution Fridays at Credit Island
0 comments
topical alert top story

Families Food Box distribution Fridays at Credit Island

  • 0
072019-qct-qca-ickes-013

Free family-sized boxes of food are distributed at 11 a.m. Fridays at Credit Island Lodge in Davenport.

 John Schultz

The United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program is distributing free food at 10:30 a.m. Fridays through April at Credit Island in Davenport. 

The family-sized boxes include healthy protein, produce and dairy items, according to a news release.

Nutrition program coordinator is Michael Shinbori, assisted by Barbara Shinbori and volunteers, have thus far distributed 40,000 boxes of free food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Friday distributions start at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Island Park Lodge, 220 W. River Drive, and continue until the food runs out. Anyone in need is welcome; there is no preapproval or verification needed. 

“Our goal is simply to help mitigate the hunger and food insecurity created by the job losses and economic hardship resulting from the pandemic,” Michael Shinbori said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Minnesota as former officer is charged

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News