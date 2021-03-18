Families Food Box distribution Fridays at Credit Island

The United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program distributes free food at 11 a.m. Fridays through April at Credit Island, Davenport.

The family-sized boxes include healthy protein, produce and dairy items, according to a news release.

The nutrition program coordinator is Michael Shinbori, assisted by Barbara Shinbori and volunteers. To date, they have distributed 40,000 boxes of free food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution starts at 11 a.m. Fridays at Credit Island Park Lodge, 220 W. River Drive, and continues until the food runs out. Anyone in need is welcome, there is no pre-approval or verification.

“Our goal is simply to help mitigate the hunger and food insecurity created by the job losses and economic hardship resulting from the pandemic,” Michael Shinbori said.