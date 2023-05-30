Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lena Pillers spent a long night in front of Davenport City Hall.

She wanted to be there to protest Tuesday's start of the demolition of The Davenport Apartment building. A large section of the six-story building, located at 324 Main St., collapsed Sunday.

"I got here around 5 (Monday), and I stayed here all night. There are people in there," Pillers said. "There are pets in there."

Protests near the site of the collapse started Monday night, not long after resident Lisa Brooks was rescued from the building. She was rescued about 12 hours after Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said, "I have no known individuals that are trapped in this facility."

News of the city's intention to start demolition Tuesday morning spread quickly through social media. By Tuesday morning, the city clarified its plans: "In the interest of public safety, the City has been continually evaluating the timing of the demolition of 324 Main Street since its initial collapse 36 hours ago. Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today. The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still be evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse."

Pillers was one of roughly a dozen people near the corner of 4th and Harrison streets at 5:15 a.m. She was joined by family members and friends of two residents of The Davenport, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock, who say the men were in the building at the time of its collapse and they have not been located.

At 5:30 a.m. four Davenport Police officers stood in front of the chain-link fence erected near 4th and Harrison streets.

'Find them first'

Mike Collier was on the scene by 5:30 a.m. and 30 minutes later he carried a small bullhorn in his right hand and an American flag in his left.

"My cousin, Braden Colvin, lived in that building," he said through the bullhorn. He pointed to the large portion of the apartments left exposed by its collapse.

"You can see Branden's apartment, what's left of it. You can see what is left of his white furniture. You can see what is left of his closet," Collier said.

Collier said Colvin's across-the-hall neighbor, saw him Sunday afternoon, just before the collapse.

"Branden was supposed to go to my auntie's for a cookout," Collier said. "He never showed up. We know he was in his apartment."

Collier was joined by Tremond Gimenez, who questioned why police officers were gathered to protect the site.

"Why aren't you helping search? Why is no one searching?" Gimenez shouted. "We are held accountable when we make mistakes or break the law. Why aren't they held accountable?"

When some protestors raised their voices to point out the police officers had no control over the situation, a woman shouted, "No, the police are part of the problem."

The police line in front of the fence expanded to 10 officers at 6:35 a.m.

Collier later put down his bullhorn and approached the police line. He shook the hand of every officer.

One man removed

During the growing protest, one man tried to gain entrance to the collapsed building. He was escorted away without arrest.

The man did not offer his name but said he had a relative who lived in the building and has not been located. He said that relative is Ryan Hitchcock. The man insisted the city "has no right" to tear the building down.

The city announced Tuesday morning it had " ... turned control of the site over to the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department."

The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the property, the release said.

"The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning.

"Due to the unstable condition of the property, and in the interest of public safety, residents will not be allowed back into the building."

A woman calling herself Moolah Jefe Dior joined the protest and spent some time with Collier's bullhorn.

"I'm here to question this process," she said before she addressed the gathering crowd. "How does the city get permits on a Federal holiday? What judge signed a demolition order?

"They announced there was no one in the building and then they find Lisa Brooks in that building. We just think it is too soon to take that building down."

By 7:30 a.m. there were more than 100 protestors at the intersection of 4th and Harrison streets and another 20-or-so were at Main and 4th streets.

They gathered there after a rumor spread that demolition vehicles were going to enter the site from that intersection. A Davenport police officer explained to those gathered that the only thing happening at the intersection was the addition of traffic cones and safety markers for police and emergency personnel.

A total of four Davenport police officers posted up at the intersection.

My first protest

Skyla Armstrong live streamed the protest from the time she arrived just after 6 a.m.

"This is my very first protest," she said. "I'm very concerned about the people, and I'm very concerned about the animals in that building."

Armstrong, 32, said she is a criminal justice student and she was "very concerned" about the presence of the police.

"I wonder why more effort and more people aren't being used to check that building out," she said.

Melanie Jordan said she joined the protest because she lives just a block from The Davenport Apartments.

"I don't know anyone who lived there, but these people are my neighbors," she said. "You don't have to know them to be worried about them."

Jordan said she also worries about the downtown when demolition starts.

"What's going to happen to the air we breathe?" she asked. "I think this collapse and what it's going to take to fix it is going to have a really bad impact on the downtown. People should think about it."

By 8:30 a.m., about 250 protesters were on scene.