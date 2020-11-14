Family, concerned citizens gather for missing Breasia Terrell

Searches for Breasia centered on the Credit Island area in Davenport and later moved to rural Clinton County. The FBI aided in the search and the interviews of family members.

Lankford explained her silence. And she tried to answer some of the negative sentiments she faced on social media.

"People want to know why I don't speak out," she said after carrying a sign that featured a photo collage of Breasia. "I can't say much. The police can't say much. People want to say things have been hidden — but I simply do what the police ask me to do.

"People get on social media and judge me. They have opinions about how I should grieve over my daughter. People judge me for my past. All along all I've tried to keep the focus on Breasia. That's all I've ever asked."

Lankford, some family members and supporters left the walk early. They had a brief confrontation with Davenport Police and expressed frustration with some of the people who attended the walk.