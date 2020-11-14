 Skip to main content
Family, concerned citizens gather for missing Breasia Terrell
Countless searches. Many prayer vigils. Thousands of flyers handed out and mounted to everything from gas station windows to telephone poles.

Four months have passed and 10-year-old Breasia Terrell remains missing. During much of that time the Davenport Police Department and Breasia's family remained silent.

That changed Saturday as roughly 20 family members, friends and concerned citizens shrugged off the morning's intermittent freezing rain and gathered under grey skies in the parking lot of Jersey Meadows Apartments in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

The goal was to walk up and down East 53rd to remind people that a little girl is still lost.

"It's been hard — harder than most people could imagine. Being without Breasia is just as hard now as it was when this happened," said Aishia Lankford, the 10-year-old's mother. "People ask me questions. People want answers. And a lot of people have their own ideas."

Lankford’s daughter disappeared sometime between late Thursday, July 9, and noon Friday, July 10. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father, at the Jersey Meadow's apartments.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender, was arrested July 10 for failing to register the address where he was living. He remains held at Scott County Jail, and has been named a person of interest in the case. Davenport Police do not call him a suspect, but they ask the public to call them if they recall seeing Dinkins' maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Davenport or Clinton County areas the night of July 9 or morning of July 10.

Searches for Breasia centered on the Credit Island area in Davenport and later moved to rural Clinton County. The FBI aided in the search and the interviews of family members.

Lankford explained her silence. And she tried to answer some of the negative sentiments she faced on social media.

"People want to know why I don't speak out," she said after carrying a sign that featured a photo collage of Breasia. "I can't say much. The police can't say much. People want to say things have been hidden — but I simply do what the police ask me to do.

"People get on social media and judge me. They have opinions about how I should grieve over my daughter. People judge me for my past. All along all I've tried to keep the focus on Breasia. That's all I've ever asked."

Lankford, some family members and supporters left the walk early. They had a brief confrontation with Davenport Police and expressed frustration with some of the people who attended the walk.

"I appreciate anyone who shows up for my daughter," Lankford said. "Some people who weren't near us got into the traffic on the road and handed out flyers," Lankford explained. "And the police rolled up on our group and started warning us. It was just weird. There was a weird vibe when we got here and we feel like the police are following us around.

"So we are just going to leave."

Lankford did have an extensive conversation with walk organizer Key Loboosie.

"We talked, and I explained that we didn't want to create any problems for Ms. Lankford," Loboosie said. "I would like to see us all come together as a community and support the search for Breasia.

"We are demanding the authorities take action to show whoever is involved that they will be found. And we have to send a clear message that this cannot happen again."

