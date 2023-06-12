The Family Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving people in the Quad-Cities area, will launch its eighth Family Discount Mondays program this summer to support local non-profit organizations.

Discount Days gives members an opportunity to visit Quad-City attractions at discounted admission rates.

This year's dates will be June 12, 19 and 26, as well as July 3, 10 and 17.

The following Quad-City nonprofit attractions will participate: The Family Museum in Bettendorf; Putnam Museum in Davenport; Moline Parks and Recreation in Moline and the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.

To learn more about the program and view hours and admission rates for the participating attractions, visit familycu.com/fun.

