Family Credit Union offers Family Discount Mondays

The Family Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving those in the Quad-Cities area, will launch the seventh Family Discount Mondays program this summer to support local non-profit organizations.

Discount Days gives members an opportunity to visit Quad-City attractions at a greatly discounted admission rate.

This year's dates will be June 13, June 20, July 11, 18 and 25.

The following Quad-City nonprofit attractions will participate: The Family Museum in Bettendorf; Putnam Museum in Davenport; Red Hawk Golf and Learning Center in Davenport; Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline; and the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.

To learn more about the program and view hours and admission rates for the participating attractions, visit familycu.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0