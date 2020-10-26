Family Flu Clinic at Brady Street Stadium

Genesis Health System and Community Health Care of the Quad-Cities will sponsor a family flu clinic Wednesday at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport.

From 3-6 p.m., seasonal influenza vaccinations will be provided to school students and the adults accompanying students. The free vaccinations will be available as supplies last.

This is the 14th year of the Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities initiative offering free seasonal flu protection to elementary school students.

Flu-Free Quad-Cities is made possible through donations to the Genesis Foundation. New and increased gifts to Flu-Free Quad Cities will be matched by the Jim Victor Vision Fund.

Community Health Care will be providing the adult doses.

COVID-19 precautions will be practiced at the family clinic.

“Hopefully we can close a few more gaps in flu protection with this collaboration between Community Health Care and Genesis Health System,’’ said Community Health Care CEO Tom Bowman. “Because of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in our region, it is even more important than in past years to be protected against seasonal influenza.

