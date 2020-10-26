Family Flu Clinic at Brady Street Stadium

Genesis Health System and Community Health Care of the Quad-Cities will sponsor a family flu clinic Wednesday at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport.
From 3-6 p.m., seasonal influenza vaccinations will be provided to school students and the adults accompanying students. The free vaccinations will be available as supplies last.
This is the 14th year of the Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities initiative offering free seasonal flu protection to elementary school students.
Flu-Free Quad-Cities is made possible through donations to the Genesis Foundation. New and increased gifts to Flu-Free Quad Cities will be matched by the Jim Victor Vision Fund.
Community Health Care will be providing the adult doses.
COVID-19 precautions will be practiced at the family clinic.
“Hopefully we can close a few more gaps in flu protection with this collaboration between Community Health Care and Genesis Health System,’’ said Community Health Care CEO Tom Bowman. “Because of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in our region, it is even more important than in past years to be protected against seasonal influenza.
Support Local Journalism
“It is certainly possible to have both viruses at the same time or in a short period of time. We don’t have a vaccine yet for COVID-19 but we do have a safe and effective vaccine for seasonal influenza.’’
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Flu-Free Quad Cities has not been able to go into some schools to vaccinate students.
“This will be a great opportunity for students and parents in the Davenport Community Schools to still receive protection against flu,’’ said Michele Cullen, community health manager, Genesis Health System.
Davenport Community Schools elementary students have been contacted about the flu clinic. You can find additional information at http://www.davenportschools.org/.
Also sponsoring the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities initiative are Green State Credit Union and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
To complete the vaccination consent form in advance, go to: https://www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.
Genesis has provided free flu vaccinations to nearly 100,000 elementary school students in the region in 14 years of Flu-Free Quad Cities. Each of the students protected against seasonal influenza protects others in contact with them, including more vulnerable populations.
To learn more about the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program, contact Michele Cullen at (563) 242-7165 or cullenm@genesishealth.com.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.