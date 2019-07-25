Lindsey would love it.
Lindsey Stoefen would love that more than 50 friends and family members from the Quad-Cities and elsewhere are meeting up Saturday for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, either as runners or cheering spectators.
In 2017, the Bartlett, Illinois, teenager ran the race herself. Her dad, Scott, grew up in Davenport, and the Bix had been a joyful reunion weekend for his family for years.
But a year ago, Lindsey died.
Troubling symptoms began in the fall of 2017 as she wrapped up her high school tennis season. Her left leg was weak, and painful. By the end of March 2018 she was walking with crutches. And on July 31, 2018, she died at home of ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. She was 17.
On Saturday, friends and Stoefen family members will run and cheer in Lindsey's memory, an idea that came from her parents.
"We decided to make this a tradition," her mom, Amy, said, from her Bartlett, Illinois, home.
"Lindsey was all about friends and family. And she loved that race so much. We said, 'Let's get the whole family together. Let's get her friends in Chicago and their families. Let's do this for her.' We are doing fundraisers (to find a cure for ALS), but this isn't a fundraiser. This is for her."
Everyone involved on Saturday will wear gray shirts with the words "One team, one family, united for our Amazing Lindsey Stoefen."
The latter reference came from her uncle, John Paustian, of Davenport, who said that whenever he sees the letters ALS, he will always think of the Amazing Lindsey Stoefen.
Amazing "because she was so strong," Amy said. "Her strength gives us strength. She wanted us to know (before she died) that everything was going to be OK and how much she loved us.
"The biggest thing about her, she was so kind, so positive, so polite. And she had the biggest smile. She would just light up a room."
About the diagnosis
ALS is often thought of an older man's disease, and is extremely rare for someone so young, Amy said.
"Lindsey was the first child diagnosed with ALS at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago," she said.
But that didn't happen until nine months after the start of her symptoms. "She had a very severe limp, and it was very painful," Amy said.
The Stoefens took her to an orthopedist, and she began physical therapy. "But she wasn't getting better," Amy said. "She was just getting weaker and weaker."
They then took her to their pediatrician who, alarmed, set up an appointment that day with the children's hospital. Through the spring of 2018, Lindsey underwent several different kinds of treatments, including infusions and plasma transfusions, and was tested for auto-immune conditions.
Although she continued to weaken, she pushed herself to stay in school, to keep driving. She was on crutches most of March and, in April, she was admitted to the hospital. By then she was in a wheelchair, and she never went back to school. From then until she died, she spent 79 days in the hospital with only 2½ to 3 weeks at home, Amy said.
In May, Lindsey lost the use of her arms, but she was determined to attend the graduation of her brother, Luke, from Augustana College, Rock Island, on May 20, 2018. Coincidentally, that was her 17th birthday.
"No way was she going to miss it," Amy said of the graduation. "They (Lindsey and Luke) were absolutely best friends."
In June, Lindsey was admitted back into the hospital. She was having trouble breathing.
Doctors still didn't have a diagnosis, so they did genetic testing on Scott, Amy and Lindsey. On July 19, ALS was confirmed. Both Scott and Lindsey carried a gene for ALS, although Scott is completely a-symptomatic.
After the diagnosis, "all she wanted to do was come home," Amy said. "It was extremely fast. With most ALS patients, it is two to five years. It is fatal and progressive, but hers was extremely aggressive."
On Monday, July 30, her parents brought her home for hospice care. On Tuesday morning, July 31, she passed away.
"She had been on a ventilator 24/7," Amy said. "She was in complete respiratory failure. But she could still talk a little."
She wanted people to know "how important your family is and how important your friends are," Amy said, her voice choking. "Family and friends. That was everything."
On Saturday, Lindsey's friends and family will carry that thought with them as they run the Bix, or cheer from their spot at Brady Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
And not just on Saturday but, as is printed on the back of the gray memorial shirt with angel's wings, "Always and Forever."