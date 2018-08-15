David Hereid Jr. was pursuing his dream of becoming a firefighter and emergency medical technician in the Quad-Cities when about 10 or 11 years ago, he said he awoke one day with severe pain in his right eye.
Hereid, now 44, was treated for pink eye at the time, but then his left eye began to hurt.
As his eyesight began to fail, Hereid searched for specialists who finally were able to give him a diagnosis: multifocal choroiditis, an inflammatory disorder that causes swelling of the eye and lesions in the choroid, a layer of blood vessels between the white of the eye and the retina, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.
“It’s my own body attacking the back of my eye,” Hereid said. After numerous attempts with surgeries and injections into the eye, he and his doctors these days control the symptoms as they come on and work to stop or slow the diseases progression.
His deteriorating eyesight prevented him from chasing his career dreams. “I loved helping people and that’s what I wanted to do.”
Hereid said his eyesight now is 20/500. “To drive you need 20/40 vision,” he said. Normal eyesight is 20/20.
Before December, Hereid had never really seen his wife, nor has he been able to watch his 9-year-old stepdaughter, Ashlynn Housby, play baseball. He and Robbin sit at the games and Robbin describes to him what is happening and when Ashlynn steps up to the plate. “When she’s batting, I listen for the ping of the bat,” he said.
“How I view the world is like looking through a cloudy fishbowl,” he said.
But in December, just after Christmas, Hereid and his wife, Robbin, took a trip to Des Moines to try a new electronic type of eyewear made by eSight, which produces electronic eye glasses for the visually impaired. He learned about them after his wife saw something about them on Facebook or the Rachael Ray Show and he told him about them.
They took a chance and gave the glasses a try.
“Imagine my surprise when I saw my wife for the very first time,” Hereid said. “This was the first time I was able to see my wife’s facial expressions without literally being in her grill. I was able to tell if she was wearing makeup. She wasn’t. It was a Saturday.
"The glasses raise my vision to 20/30,” he said.
Of the glasses, Hereid said, “They were the most amazing things I’ve seen in my life.”
Ashlynn did not go with them. They didn’t even tell her they were going to test the new technology. “We didn’t want her to get her hopes up," he said
But Hereid’s father, David Hereid Sr., said his son called him “and he told me the glasses weren’t for him.”
“I was presuming they didn’t work but the real reason is the glasses cost $10,000,” Hereid Sr. said. “So about three months ago, we started doing fundraisers. We’ve raised $3,000 and if we get to $9,000 a person has said he will donate the last $1,000.”
They will be host another fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Triple Play, 1601 9th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois.
Hereid Jr. has never given up hope or work. He even ran for Davenport mayor in 2015. He’s also a full-time, on-line student at Rasmussen College in Rockford, Illinois, studying to be a paralegal.
“I’m not doing badly for a blind guy,” he said. “When I ran for mayor only three people knew, Bill Gluba, Ray Ambrose found out and Rick Dunn knew.”
With the electronic glasses, Hereid said he can work full time in his desired field. “I can’t be a frontline firefighter or EMT, but I could go back into those services in different areas. And I could still pursue a career as a paralegal. The options would be wide open.”
Saturday’s fundraiser will have a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, a raffle, food and a disc jockey.
Among the items included in the auction are a Green Bay Packers signed football, a Minnesota Vikings signed miniature helmet, Clinton 8 Theater tickets, a Rhythm City Casino overnight stay with a breakfast buffet and 10 tickets to a hockey game in a private suite at the TaxSlayer Center. Also up for grabs are four tickets to a Quad-City River Bandits’ baseball game, and a weekend car rental from Lexus of the Quad-Cities, plus many other items.
For more information, contact David Hereid Sr. at 563-519-0810.