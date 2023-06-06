Three families no longer live in the limbo of not knowing. Now there's just grief, exhaustion and a numbness.

DeSiree Banks started crying Monday morning when she heard the news that three victims were recovered from the May 28 partial collapse of the apartment building called The Davenport.

Banks knew Branden Colvin Sr. was among those killed; she learned of the recovery of his body late Saturday. But she didn't know the fates of Ryan Hitchcock and Dan Prien until after Monday's news conference inside the Davenport Police Station.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel told her. Banks burst into tears, and Bladel held her in his arms for a long time.

"I feel so bad for those families," she said. "I just wish someone had lived. All of us are together. We have to support each other."

Banks has two children with Colvin Sr.: Brittany Colvin, 19, and Branden Colvin Jr., 18.

"We didn't tell the media much about Brittany," Banks said. "She's just been having a really hard time with everything that's going on. She hasn't wanted to talk about it and, really, I don't know if she can.

"She is devastated."

Banks said she had to leave Sunday night's vigil outside City Hall.

"I had been OK with the questions and the cameras and everything," she said. "But last night it was too much. I couldn't see another camera. I couldn't see them filming what was going on.

"I had to leave because I didn't want to make anything about me. I just had to walk away from this place."

'I'm just numb'

Nancy Frezza didn't find out about the recovery of Prien's body until Monday's news conference. He was her father.

"My husband told me about it during the press conference, and I looked at it," Frezza said. "I'm still in shock. I'm just numb."

The 26-year-old Frezza lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, and didn't meet Prien in person until 2019. They had managed to be close in some ways.

"I was a little surprised I didn't hear anything," she said. "I asked that if they found him that I be told before the media, but that didn't happen.

Frezza said she still had hopes that her father, who lived a good portion of his life with no permanent address, was away from the building on the day it fell.

"Honestly, the whole time a part of me knew he would be down there in that rubble," she said. "He was finally in a place that was his own, and I thought he was safe.

"I'm just numb now. It's just overwhelming."

'One big family'

Banks took a moment to recall her favorite memory of Colvin Sr.

"That's easy," she said. "I wouldn't have finished high school if it wasn't for Branden Senior."

Banks smiled.

"I was a young mother and he didn't let off me to finish high school and get that degree," she said. "Brittany and Branden Junior were close together. They're my Irish twins. And Branden Senior had Darius (Nelson), his other son. Branden Senior took care of the kids while I did school and summer school. He was there so I could get it done.

"But see, we raised up Darius, too. With all of Branden Senior's kids, we were one big family. It wasn't always easy, but we made it work."

Banks said the experience taught her how to be a parent, co-parent and supportive of Colvin Sr.'s other children.

"We all love each other," she said. "Branden Senior, he brought us all together in a way. We look after the kids and we respect each other."

As Banks finished talking, Mike Collier approached. He is Colvin Sr.'s cousin. He kissed her cheek and the two talked about the night.

"I think I might have slept, a bit," Collier said.

"I tried, but I was scared," Banks said. "I don't know what was going on with me, but I was scared."

Banks then told Collier about the recovery of the bodies of Hitchcock and Prien.

"Is there more?" Collier asked. "Do they think there's more?"

Collier's body started to shake. Tears spilled from his eyes. Banks pulled him close in a hug, and he buried his head in her shoulder.

"Oh, sweetie, they said they didn't find anyone else," she said into Collier's ear. "They said there was no one else. Sweetie, they said there was no one else."

The two hugged for a long time as Banks softly repeated "They said there was no one else."